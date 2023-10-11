Insider Buying: CFO David Naemura Acquires 10,000 Shares of Neogen Corp

Author's Avatar
19 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On October 11, 2023, David Naemura, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Neogen Corp (NEOG, Financial), purchased 10,000 shares of the company. This move is significant as insider buying often signals confidence in the company's future prospects.

David Naemura is a seasoned financial executive with extensive experience in the industry. As the CFO of Neogen Corp, he is responsible for the company's financial strategy and operations. His decision to increase his stake in the company is a strong vote of confidence in its future.

Neogen Corp is a leading company in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products dedicated to food and animal safety. The company operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment produces and markets diagnostic test kits and complementary products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, and levels of general sanitation.

Insider buying refers to when a company's executives, directors, or other insiders legally purchase shares of their own company's stock. This is often seen as a positive sign as it indicates that insiders believe in the company's future and are willing to invest their own money in it. Conversely, insider selling refers to insiders selling their own company's stock, which can sometimes be seen as a lack of confidence in the company's future prospects.

Over the past year, David Naemura has purchased a total of 10,000 shares and has not sold any shares. This indicates a strong belief in the company's future prospects.

1712287173241270272.png

The insider transaction history for Neogen Corp shows a total of 2 insider buys over the past year, with only 1 insider sell over the same timeframe. This trend suggests that insiders at Neogen Corp have a positive outlook on the company's future.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Neogen Corp were trading at $15.03 each, giving the company a market cap of $3.086 billion.

1712287198797164544.png

With a price of $15.03 and a GuruFocus Value of $37.34, Neogen Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.4. This indicates that the stock is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity at Neogen Corp, coupled with the company's undervalued status, suggests that the company may be a good investment opportunity. However, as always, potential investors should conduct their own thorough research before making any investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.