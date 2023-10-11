Bill Ackman Boosts Stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc

On October 11, 2023, renowned investor Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio) added to his position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc (HHH, Financial), a leading real estate company in the USA. This article will delve into the details of this transaction, provide an overview of Ackman's investment strategy, and analyze the financial health and performance of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction saw Ackman acquire an additional 93,390 shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc at a traded price of $69.29 per share. This move increased Ackman's total holdings in the company to 17,100,471 shares, representing 34.13% of his holdings in the traded stock. The transaction had a 0.06% impact on Ackman's portfolio, with Howard Hughes Holdings Inc now accounting for 10.95% of his total portfolio.

Profile of Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio)

Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio) is a co-investment manager for hedge-fund group Gotham Partners LP and the founder of Pershing Square, which he established in November 2003 with $54 million raised from three investors. Ackman is an activist investor who buys the common stocks of public companies and pushes for changes to realize their values. He buys stocks trading at a discount and sells when the companies reach their appraised value. Ackman's portfolio consists of 8 stocks, with a total equity of $10.82 billion. His top holdings include Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG, Financial), Howard Hughes Holdings Inc (HHH, Financial), Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT, Financial), Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW, Financial), and Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR, Financial). His top sectors are Consumer Cyclical and Communication Services. 1712287554956488704.png

Overview of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, which had its IPO on November 5, 2010, owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate throughout the USA. The company's portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. The company's market capitalization stands at $3.52 billion, with a current stock price of $69.85. The company's PE Percentage is 28.98, indicating a profitable operation. 1712287535578804224.png

GuruFocus Analysis of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc

According to GuruFocus analysis, Howard Hughes Holdings Inc is modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $80.87. The company's GF Score is 75/100, indicating a likely average performance. The company's Balance Sheet Rank is 3/10, Profitability Rank is 6/10, and Growth Rank is 5/10. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 5, and its Altman Z score is 0.75, indicating a low risk of bankruptcy.

Other Gurus' Investments in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc

Other gurus who also hold Howard Hughes Holdings Inc in their portfolios include Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, Donald Smith & Co, and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio). However, none of these gurus hold as many shares as Ackman.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of additional shares in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc is a significant move that further cements his position in the company. The transaction's impact on his portfolio and the company's financial health and performance indicate a strategic investment decision. Value investors may find this information useful in their investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
