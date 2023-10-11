Insider Sell: Brandon Smith Sells 4,000 Shares of Prothena Corp PLC

Author's Avatar
27 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On October 11, 2023, Brandon Smith, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Prothena Corp PLC (PRTA, Financial), sold 4,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Prothena Corp PLC, which we will explore in this article.

Prothena Corp PLC is a clinical-stage neuroscience company engaged in the discovery and development of novel therapies with the potential to fundamentally change the course of progressive, life-threatening diseases. Fueled by its deep scientific understanding built over decades of neuroscience research, Prothena is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates for a number of indications and novel targets for which its ability to integrate scientific insights around neurological dysfunction and the biology of misfolded proteins can be leveraged.

1712377635822170112.png

Over the past year, Brandon Smith has sold a total of 21,333 shares and has not purchased any shares. The insider's recent sale of 4,000 shares is part of a larger trend at Prothena Corp PLC, where there have been 60 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. This trend could be a signal to investors about the insider's perspective on the company's future prospects.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Prothena Corp PLC were trading at $46.75, giving the company a market cap of $2.53 billion.

1712377659226386432.png

With a price of $46.75 and a GuruFocus Value of $61.35, Prothena Corp PLC has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.76. This suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's decision to sell shares could be influenced by a variety of factors, including personal financial needs or a belief that the company's stock is currently overvalued. However, it's important for investors to consider the broader context of the company's financial performance and market conditions when interpreting insider selling activity.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sale of shares and the overall trend of insider selling at Prothena Corp PLC may raise some questions, the company's stock appears to be modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus Value. As always, investors should conduct their own thorough research before making any investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.