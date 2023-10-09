BOXER CAPITAL, LLC Reduces Stake in Tango Therapeutics Inc

BOXER CAPITAL, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, recently made a significant transaction in its portfolio. The firm reduced its stake in Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX, Financial), a leading biotechnology company based in the USA. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of BOXER CAPITAL, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) and Tango Therapeutics Inc, and the potential implications for value investors.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on October 9, 2023, with BOXER CAPITAL, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) reducing its stake in Tango Therapeutics Inc by 225,018 shares at a trade price of $9.96 per share. This move had a -0.1% impact on BOXER CAPITAL, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio, leaving the firm with a total of 14,662,577 shares in Tango Therapeutics Inc. This represents a 6.78% position in the firm's portfolio and a 14.41% stake in Tango Therapeutics Inc.

BOXER CAPITAL, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) is a prominent investment firm located at 12860 EL CAMINO REAL, SAN DIEGO, CA 92130. The firm manages a diverse portfolio of 79 stocks, with a total equity of $2.16 billion. Its top holdings include Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA, Financial), Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS, Financial), SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX, Financial), Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD, Financial), and Tyra Biosciences Inc (TYRA, Financial).

Overview of Tango Therapeutics Inc

Tango Therapeutics Inc, symbol TNGX, is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering novel drug targets and delivering the next generation of precision medicine for the treatment of cancer. The company generates revenue through collaboration and license agreements. As of October 12, 2023, the company has a market capitalization of $900.385 million and a current stock price of $8.85. However, the company's PE Percentage is 0.00, indicating that it is currently operating at a loss.

Analysis of Tango Therapeutics Inc's Stock Performance

Since the transaction, Tango Therapeutics Inc's stock has seen a -11.14% price change. The company's year-to-date price change ratio stands at 21.07%. However, the company's GF Score is 20/100, indicating poor future performance potential. Unfortunately, due to insufficient data, the company's GF Value cannot be evaluated.

Tango Therapeutics Inc's Financial Health

Tango Therapeutics Inc's financial strength is ranked 6/10, with a cash to debt ratio of 7.79. The company's Altman Z score is 2.40, indicating a low risk of bankruptcy. However, the company's profitability rank is 1/10, with a ROE of -42.34 and a ROA of -25.05, indicating poor profitability.

Tango Therapeutics Inc's Stock Momentum

The company's RSI 5 Day is 50.22, RSI 9 Day is 62.14, and RSI 14 Day is 65.77. The momentum index 6 - 1 month is 75.53, and the momentum index 12 - 1 month is 89.66. However, the company's momentum rank is 0/10, indicating poor momentum.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BOXER CAPITAL, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent transaction in Tango Therapeutics Inc represents a significant move in its portfolio. Despite the company's poor profitability and momentum, its financial strength and cash to debt ratio indicate a stable financial position. However, value investors should exercise caution due to the company's poor GF Score and the lack of a GF Value. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own comprehensive analysis before making investment decisions.

