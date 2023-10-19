Hormel Foods Corp's Dividend Analysis

Insights into Hormel Foods Corp's Dividend Performance and Sustainability

Hormel Foods Corp(HRL, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.28 per share, payable on 2023-11-15, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-10-13. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Hormel Foods Corps dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Hormel Foods Corp Do?

Historically meat-focused, Hormel Foods broadened its lineup to include other protein offerings and become a branded food company. The firm sells its wares through multiple channels, including U.S. retail (63% of fiscal 2022 sales), U.S. food service (31%), and international (6%). By product, 53% of sales were from perishable food, 27% from shelf-stable, 17% from poultry, and 3% from other products. Major brands include Hormel, Spam, Jennie-O, Columbus, Applegate, Planters, and Skippy. Many of these hold the number one or two market share in their respective categories.

A Glimpse at Hormel Foods Corp's Dividend History

Hormel Foods Corp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1967. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Hormel Foods Corp has increased its dividend each year since 1967. The stock is thus listed as a dividend king, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 56 years.

Breaking Down Hormel Foods Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Hormel Foods Corp currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.03% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 3.06%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Hormel Foods Corp's dividend yield of 3.03% is near a 10-year high and outperforms than 63.31 of global competitors in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry, suggesting that the company's dividend yield stands out as an attractive proposition for income investors.

Over the past three years, Hormel Foods Corp's annual dividend growth rate was 7.40%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 9.00% per year. And over the past decade, Hormel Foods Corp's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at an impressive 13.90%.

Based on Hormel Foods Corp's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Hormel Foods Corp stock as of today is approximately 4.66%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-07-31, Hormel Foods Corp's dividend payout ratio is 0.68.

Hormel Foods Corp's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Hormel Foods Corp's profitability 8 out of 10 as of 2023-07-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Hormel Foods Corp's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Hormel Foods Corp's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Hormel Foods Corp's revenue has increased by approximately 9.20% per year on average, a rate that outperforms than approximately 59.64% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Hormel Foods Corp's earnings increased by approximately 0.40% per year on average, a rate that outperforms than approximately 40.72% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 0.90%, which outperforms than approximately 36.97% of global competitors.

Next Steps

In conclusion, Hormel Foods Corp's consistent dividend payments, impressive dividend growth rate, sustainable payout ratio, strong profitability, and robust growth metrics make it a compelling choice for income-focused investors. The company's ability to increase its dividends over the years while maintaining a reasonable payout ratio indicates a sustainable dividend policy. Furthermore, Hormel Foods Corp's strong growth metrics suggest that the company is well-positioned to continue its dividend growth in the future.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.