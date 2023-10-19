Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust's Dividend Analysis

Understanding the Performance and Sustainability of BTT's Dividends

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.05 per share, payable on 2023-11-01, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-10-13. As investors anticipate this upcoming payment, it's an opportune time to examine the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, we delve into Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust's dividend performance and evaluate its sustainability.

Company Overview: Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a US-based closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and return $25.00 per common share to investors. The trust aims to achieve its investment objectives by majorly investing in municipal bonds exempt from U.S. federal income taxes.

1712411577623310336.png

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust's Dividend History

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2012, distributing dividends on a monthly basis. The chart below illustrates the annual Dividends Per Share for historical trend tracking.

1712411596367654912.png

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust's Dividend Yield and Growth

Currently, Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.53% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.86%. This suggests an anticipated decrease in dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over a five-year horizon, this rate has decreased to -4.20% per year. Considering Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock as of today is approximately 2.85%.

1712411615091027968.png

Assessing Dividend Sustainability: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To evaluate the sustainability of the dividend, it's crucial to consider the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio gives insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio indicates that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-01-31, Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust's dividend payout ratio is 0.00.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust's profitability rank provides an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. As of 2023-01-31, GuruFocus ranks Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust's profitability 2 out of 10, suggesting that the dividend may not be sustainable. The company has reported net profit in 4 out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

For dividends to be sustainable, a company must have robust growth metrics. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust's growth rank of 2 out of 10 suggests that the company has poor growth prospects, and thus, the dividend may not be sustainable.

Conclusion

In conclusion, while Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a consistent dividend payment history, its low profitability and growth ranks, coupled with a projected decrease in dividend payments, raise questions about the sustainability of its dividends. Investors should consider these factors when making investment decisions. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice.

