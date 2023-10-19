Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) Reports Record Revenue and Earnings Growth in Q3 2023

Strong performance driven by robust demand and operational reliability

32 minutes ago
Summary
  • Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) announces record September quarter revenue with earnings growth of over 30 percent year-over-year.
  • Full year adjusted revenue growth is expected to be 20 percent over 2022 with a double-digit operating margin.
  • Guided full year adjusted EPS of $6.00 - $6.25 and free cash flow of $2 billion.
  • Balance sheet progressing toward investment grade metrics with S&P rating upgraded to BB+.
Article's Main Image

Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL, Financial) released its Q3 2023 earnings report on October 12, 2023, revealing record September quarter revenue and a double-digit operating margin. The company's strong performance is attributed to the outstanding work of the team and operational reliability.

Financial Performance

Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL, Financial) reported a GAAP operating revenue of $15.5 billion and an operating income of $2.0 billion with an operating margin of 12.8 percent. Pre-tax income stood at $1.5 billion with a pre-tax margin of 9.8 percent. Earnings per share were $1.72, and the operating cash flow was $1.1 billion.

Adjusted financial results for the September quarter show an operating revenue of $14.6 billion, 13 percent higher than the September quarter 2022. The operating income was $2.0 billion with an operating margin of 13.5 percent. Pre-tax income was $1.7 billion with a pre-tax margin of 11.8 percent, and earnings per share were $2.03.

Outlook

Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL, Financial) expects total revenue growth of 9 percent to 12 percent compared to the December quarter 2022 with total unit revenue (TRASM) expected to decline 2.5 percent to 4.5 percent. The company's differentiated position supports expectations for full year revenue growth of 20 percent over 2022, and pre-tax earnings of over $5 billion, a near doubling over prior year earnings.

Revenue Streams and Cost Performance

Premium and other diversified revenue streams, including Loyalty, Cargo, and MRO, comprised 55 percent of total revenues year-to-date. Premium revenue growth of 17 percent year-over-year outpaced main cabin by 5 points, with total Loyalty revenue up 17 percent on strong co-brand acquisitions and spend growth.

For the December quarter, non-fuel unit costs are expected to be flat to 2% higher year-over-year as the company realizes the benefits of scale and efficiency while making investments in its people and operational reliability.

Balance Sheet, Cash, and Liquidity

Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL, Financial) has reduced its leverage to 3x in the September quarter from 5x at the end of last year. The company has repaid $3.7 billion of debt year-to-date and expects to repay over $4 billion for the year. In recognition of the improving balance sheet, Delta received a rating upgrade from S&P in August to BB+ with a positive outlook.

