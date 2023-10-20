PDD vs. JD: Digital Dominance

Exploring the companies' revenue surge and high-quality strategies, customer-centric approach and thriving marketplace

Author's Avatar
54 minutes ago
Summary
  • PDD Holdings focuses on high-quality development, offering better services, consumer protection and research and development investments.
  • The company contributes to agriculture and agritech initiatives, supporting innovation and technology adoption in farming practices for social impact.
  • JD leverages its supply chain capabilities to deliver value by reducing costs, maintaining quality and offering competitive prices.
  • JD initiated organizational restructuring to improve efficiency and encourage entrepreneurship by delegating decision-making power to operational units closer to users.
Article's Main Image

In the bustling realm of e-commerce, two giants have taken center stage with second-quarter results that demand attention.

First, PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD, Financial) dazzled with strong year-over-year growth, propelled by its dedication to high-quality development and revolutionary strides in agritech.

Meanhile, JD.com Inc. (JD, Financial) made its mark by enhancing the customer experience, which is evident in soaring repeat customer stats and expanding JD Plus memberships.

Both PDD and JD are not just riding the digital wave; they are steering it with prowess, setting a gold standard in e-commerce.

PDD: Soaring revenue and the rise of a trusted quality titan

PDD (PDD, Financial) reported an outstanding achievement in the second quarter, with total revenue recording a remarkable 66% year-over-year increase, highlighting the rapid growth it is experiencing. The primary driver behind this impressive revenue growth is consumers' increasing trust in PDD's products and services.

One of the cornerstones of PDD's value growth is its focus on high-quality development. The second-quarter results provide concrete evidence this strategic shift is bearing fruit. The company aims to meet the growing demand for quality products and services by offering consumers more savings, better services and upgraded consumer protection. Looking forward, the forecasted revenue growth rate for PDD, which outpaces the broader market and the industry, solidifies its value prospects.

1712470389747150848.png

Source: SimplyWall.St 

During the June 18 promotion, the company increased its efforts to give back to consumers. The promotions covered various product categories, including electronics, cosmetics, fresh produce and apparel, stimulating full-category consumption demand.

Additionally, the company continually provides better services, such as upgraded logistics and after-sales support. Features like price protection, 10-times compensation for counteract and door-to-door delivery enhance consumer trust in the platform.

These measures ensure consumers can shop confidently, knowing they have recourse in case of issues. Further, PDD collaborates with established insurance companies to offer quality guarantee insurance, which covers situations like inaccurate product descriptions or product quality issues. This additional layer of protection further builds consumer trust.

Finally, a crucial aspect of PDD's high-quality development strategy is its dedication to research and development. As of June 30, the company's R&D expenditure exceeded 10 billion yuan ($1.5 billion), with second-quarter R&D spending reaching a new high.

1712470422664048640.png

Sowing seeds of innovation to reap a digital harvest

PDD's growth in agriculture is a significant aspect of its high-quality development strategy. The company has experienced first hand how technology can transform and drive farming practices. By optimizing the matching of supply and demand, PDD helps farmers sell their products while providing consumers fresher produce.

A belief in the social impact of innovation drives the company's concentration on agriculture. PDD supports talent cultivation, promotes practical and cost-effective technology adoption and transforms scientific research into commercially viable solutions.

The annual Smart Agriculture Competition is a platform for advancing precision farming, and it involves partnerships with leading agronomic institutes and organizations. PDD bridges the gap between research and real-world application, supporting the creation of agritech demonstration hubs, where academic learning meets hands-on experience. This approach accelerates agriculture's digital transformation for society's collective benefit.

In this context, the company's donation of 100 million yuan to China Agriculture University and its partnership with FAO China for a three-year research program demonstrate a commitment to addressing critical needs in agriculture. These initiatives focus on agriculture modularization, precision funding, sustainability and health nutrition.

Investing and partnering for a superior marketplace

The foundation of PDD's sustainable growth lies in its high-quality ecosystem. The company has launched a $10 billion Ecosystem Initiative to support quality merchants and products. This initiative is designed to incentivize small and midsize merchants to enhance their service offerings. The goal is to create a robust environment that improves efficiency and service quality throughout the ecosystem.

In addition to the initiative, PDD is actively involved in platform governance efforts. These efforts cover food and drug safety, model protection and live-streaming compliance. By focusing on governance, the company aims to accelerate the positive momentum in the platform ecosystem. PDD collaborates with various partners to strengthen its ecosystem.

For instance, the company works with major publishing houses and book brands to promote the authentic online book market. These collaborations involve investing in coupons to support a sustainable market for authentic books. PDD's efforts have attracted over 2,700 publishing houses, food companies and distributors to the Pinduoduo platform.

JD: Where customer loyalty meets cutting-edge supply chain excellence

JD.com (JD, Financial) focuses on continuously improving selection, speed, quality and value for its customers. As a result, JD made significant strides in enhancing the customer experience during the second quarter. The number of repeat customers grew by double digits, indicating consumers were returning to the platform for their shopping needs.

The average gross merchandise value per user increased by high single digits, demonstrating that customers were spending more on the platform. Also, JD Plus members grew over 20% year over year, reaching 36 million. This membership growth indicates a solid customer base that values the benefits. As a result, the company's relentless focus on improving the customer experience has yielded positive results and driven customer retention, spending and loyalty.

As one of China’s leading platforms, JD may directly benefit from e-commerce growth, which Statista says is projected to demonstrate an annual growth rate of over 12% between 2023 and 2027.

1712470428028563456.png

Source: hicom-asia.com

JD's supply chain capabilities are pivotal in delivering value to customers. By reducing costs and enhancing efficiency in the supply chain, the company provides more value and extra services to its customers. This includes offering competitive prices while maintaining high quality and fast delivery.

For instance, JD's 10 billion yuan discount program has enriched its value proposition for a wide selection of third-party merchandise. The program has been well-received by customers, with third-part gross merchandise value contributions exceeding 50% in July.

Despite the substantial discounts offered through the program, JD maintained a healthy bottom line in the second quarter. This suggests the company was able to effectively leverage its supply chain to serve its users better. It also highlights JD's ability to balance cost-effectiveness with high-quality service, reinforcing its position as a value-driven platform.

1712470433439215616.png

Source: JD's earnings presentation

Doubling down on third-party growth and streamlined leadership

JD has been actively developing its third-party marketplace business, a significant growth driver. The company's strategy focuses on fostering the coexistence of the first-party and third-party marketplace businesses to improve the customer experience continuously.

In quantitative terms, the number of third-party merchants doubled year over year, setting a record in the second quarter. It also shows JD's efforts to create an effective operating environment for third-party sellers bore fruit. With an improving operating environment, third-party marketplace GMV and revenue growth accelerated over the last two consecutive quarters.

This was driven mainly by the robust growth of advertising revenues as more merchants allocated ad budgets to JD's platform. It also showcases the company's progress in growing its third-party marketplace, diversifying product offerings and attracting more merchants to its platform.

JD initiated an organizational restructuring aimed at flattening its management structure and delegating greater decision-making power to operational units closer to users. This restructuring aims to improve organizational efficiency and incentivize entrepreneurship at the frontline level. As of the second quarter, JD had completed the reassignment of responsibilities and KPIs for each operational unit. 

Finally, the company is tracking and assessing execution and streamlining its operational nodes and business-supporting systems.

Takeaway

PDD's eye-catching 66% year-over-year growth is a testament to its high-quality focus, from agritech revolutions to ensuring quality product delivery. The brand's efforts in strengthening its ecosystem, combined with an ambitious $10 billion initiative, showcase a forward-thinking strategy.

On the other hand, JD emphasizes enhancing customer experience, as evidenced by its increased loyal customer base and amplified JD Plus memberships. Its investments in the supply chain further consolidates its position as a value-focused platform. JD's move to foster both first- and third-party businesses, combined with a strategic organizational restructuring, displays its commitment to offering a diverse, efficient and optimized shopping experience.

In essence, these two giants are not just participants but leaders, setting unparalleled standards in the digital commerce space.

Disclosures

I am/we currently own positions in the stocks mentioned, and have NO plans to sell some or all of the positions in the stocks mentioned over the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.