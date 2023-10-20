PDD vs. JD: Digital Dominance

In the bustling realm of e-commerce, two giants have taken center stage with second-quarter results that demand attention.

First, PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD, Financial) dazzled with strong year-over-year growth, propelled by its dedication to high-quality development and revolutionary strides in agritech.

Meanhile, JD.com Inc. (JD, Financial) made its mark by enhancing the customer experience, which is evident in soaring repeat customer stats and expanding JD Plus memberships.

Both PDD and JD are not just riding the digital wave; they are steering it with prowess, setting a gold standard in e-commerce.

PDD: Soaring revenue and the rise of a trusted quality titan

PDD (PDD, Financial) reported an outstanding achievement in the second quarter, with total revenue recording a remarkable 66% year-over-year increase, highlighting the rapid growth it is experiencing. The primary driver behind this impressive revenue growth is consumers' increasing trust in PDD's products and services.

One of the cornerstones of PDD's value growth is its focus on high-quality development. The second-quarter results provide concrete evidence this strategic shift is bearing fruit. The company aims to meet the growing demand for quality products and services by offering consumers more savings, better services and upgraded consumer protection. Looking forward, the forecasted revenue growth rate for PDD, which outpaces the broader market and the industry, solidifies its value prospects.

Source: SimplyWall.St

During the June 18 promotion, the company increased its efforts to give back to consumers. The promotions covered various product categories, including electronics, cosmetics, fresh produce and apparel, stimulating full-category consumption demand.

Additionally, the company continually provides better services, such as upgraded logistics and after-sales support. Features like price protection, 10-times compensation for counteract and door-to-door delivery enhance consumer trust in the platform.

These measures ensure consumers can shop confidently, knowing they have recourse in case of issues. Further, PDD collaborates with established insurance companies to offer quality guarantee insurance, which covers situations like inaccurate product descriptions or product quality issues. This additional layer of protection further builds consumer trust.

Finally, a crucial aspect of PDD's high-quality development strategy is its dedication to research and development. As of June 30, the company's R&D expenditure exceeded 10 billion yuan ($1.5 billion), with second-quarter R&D spending reaching a new high.

Sowing seeds of innovation to reap a digital harvest

PDD's growth in agriculture is a significant aspect of its high-quality development strategy. The company has experienced first hand how technology can transform and drive farming practices. By optimizing the matching of supply and demand, PDD helps farmers sell their products while providing consumers fresher produce.

A belief in the social impact of innovation drives the company's concentration on agriculture. PDD supports talent cultivation, promotes practical and cost-effective technology adoption and transforms scientific research into commercially viable solutions.

The annual Smart Agriculture Competition is a platform for advancing precision farming, and it involves partnerships with leading agronomic institutes and organizations. PDD bridges the gap between research and real-world application, supporting the creation of agritech demonstration hubs, where academic learning meets hands-on experience. This approach accelerates agriculture's digital transformation for society's collective benefit.

In this context, the company's donation of 100 million yuan to China Agriculture University and its partnership with FAO China for a three-year research program demonstrate a commitment to addressing critical needs in agriculture. These initiatives focus on agriculture modularization, precision funding, sustainability and health nutrition.

Investing and partnering for a superior marketplace

The foundation of PDD's sustainable growth lies in its high-quality ecosystem. The company has launched a $10 billion Ecosystem Initiative to support quality merchants and products. This initiative is designed to incentivize small and midsize merchants to enhance their service offerings. The goal is to create a robust environment that improves efficiency and service quality throughout the ecosystem.

In addition to the initiative, PDD is actively involved in platform governance efforts. These efforts cover food and drug safety, model protection and live-streaming compliance. By focusing on governance, the company aims to accelerate the positive momentum in the platform ecosystem. PDD collaborates with various partners to strengthen its ecosystem.

For instance, the company works with major publishing houses and book brands to promote the authentic online book market. These collaborations involve investing in coupons to support a sustainable market for authentic books. PDD's efforts have attracted over 2,700 publishing houses, food companies and distributors to the Pinduoduo platform.

JD: Where customer loyalty meets cutting-edge supply chain excellence

JD.com (JD, Financial) focuses on continuously improving selection, speed, quality and value for its customers. As a result, JD made significant strides in enhancing the customer experience during the second quarter. The number of repeat customers grew by double digits, indicating consumers were returning to the platform for their shopping needs.

The average gross merchandise value per user increased by high single digits, demonstrating that customers were spending more on the platform. Also, JD Plus members grew over 20% year over year, reaching 36 million. This membership growth indicates a solid customer base that values the benefits. As a result, the company's relentless focus on improving the customer experience has yielded positive results and driven customer retention, spending and loyalty.

As one of China’s leading platforms, JD may directly benefit from e-commerce growth, which Statista says is projected to demonstrate an annual growth rate of over 12% between 2023 and 2027.

Source: hicom-asia.com

JD's supply chain capabilities are pivotal in delivering value to customers. By reducing costs and enhancing efficiency in the supply chain, the company provides more value and extra services to its customers. This includes offering competitive prices while maintaining high quality and fast delivery.

For instance, JD's 10 billion yuan discount program has enriched its value proposition for a wide selection of third-party merchandise. The program has been well-received by customers, with third-part gross merchandise value contributions exceeding 50% in July.

Despite the substantial discounts offered through the program, JD maintained a healthy bottom line in the second quarter. This suggests the company was able to effectively leverage its supply chain to serve its users better. It also highlights JD's ability to balance cost-effectiveness with high-quality service, reinforcing its position as a value-driven platform.

Source: JD's earnings presentation

Doubling down on third-party growth and streamlined leadership

JD has been actively developing its third-party marketplace business, a significant growth driver. The company's strategy focuses on fostering the coexistence of the first-party and third-party marketplace businesses to improve the customer experience continuously.

In quantitative terms, the number of third-party merchants doubled year over year, setting a record in the second quarter. It also shows JD's efforts to create an effective operating environment for third-party sellers bore fruit. With an improving operating environment, third-party marketplace GMV and revenue growth accelerated over the last two consecutive quarters.

This was driven mainly by the robust growth of advertising revenues as more merchants allocated ad budgets to JD's platform. It also showcases the company's progress in growing its third-party marketplace, diversifying product offerings and attracting more merchants to its platform.

JD initiated an organizational restructuring aimed at flattening its management structure and delegating greater decision-making power to operational units closer to users. This restructuring aims to improve organizational efficiency and incentivize entrepreneurship at the frontline level. As of the second quarter, JD had completed the reassignment of responsibilities and KPIs for each operational unit.

Finally, the company is tracking and assessing execution and streamlining its operational nodes and business-supporting systems.

Takeaway

PDD's eye-catching 66% year-over-year growth is a testament to its high-quality focus, from agritech revolutions to ensuring quality product delivery. The brand's efforts in strengthening its ecosystem, combined with an ambitious $10 billion initiative, showcase a forward-thinking strategy.

On the other hand, JD emphasizes enhancing customer experience, as evidenced by its increased loyal customer base and amplified JD Plus memberships. Its investments in the supply chain further consolidates its position as a value-focused platform. JD's move to foster both first- and third-party businesses, combined with a strategic organizational restructuring, displays its commitment to offering a diverse, efficient and optimized shopping experience.

In essence, these two giants are not just participants but leaders, setting unparalleled standards in the digital commerce space.