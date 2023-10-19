With a daily gain of 2.28%, a 3-month gain of 5.66%, and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 33.14, Lam Research Corp (LRCX, Financial) presents an interesting case for value investors. The question is, is the stock fairly valued? This article provides a comprehensive analysis of Lam Research's valuation. We invite you to delve into the financial details and make an informed investment decision.

Company Introduction

Lam Research Corp (LRCX, Financial) is a key player in the semiconductor manufacturing industry, focusing on the etch, deposition, and clean markets. The company's flagship products - Kiyo, Vector, and Sabre, are sold globally to major customers like Samsung Electronics, Micron, Intel, SK Hynix, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

With a current stock price of $656.34 and a market cap of $86.80 billion, Lam Research (LRCX, Financial) trades close to its GF Value of $600.5, suggesting a fair valuation. The following analysis will delve deeper into the company's financials and intrinsic value.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, computed based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair value that the stock should ideally trade at.

According to GuruFocus Value calculation, Lam Research's stock appears to be fairly valued. The GF Value suggests that the stock should trade around its current price of $656.34. As Lam Research is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Financial Strength

Examining the financial strength of a company before investing is crucial. Investing in companies with poor financial strength poses a higher risk of permanent loss. Lam Research's cash-to-debt ratio of 1.07, which is worse than 63.38% of 904 companies in the Semiconductors industry, suggests a need for caution. However, with an overall financial strength rating of 8 out of 10, Lam Research remains a strong contender.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is less risky. Lam Research, with a profitability rank of 10 out of 10, has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. With an operating margin of 29.93%, which ranks better than 93.19% of 954 companies in the Semiconductors industry, Lam Research demonstrates strong profitability.

Growth is a critical factor in a company's valuation. Lam Research's growth ranks better than 56.52% of 775 companies in the Semiconductors industry, with a 3-year average annual revenue growth of 24% and a 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of 27%.

Return on Invested Capital vs. Weighted Average Cost of Capital

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is another way to evaluate its profitability. Lam Research's ROIC of 36.85, which is significantly higher than its WACC of 14.25, indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders.

Conclusion

In summary, Lam Research (LRCX, Financial) appears to be fairly valued. The company's strong financial condition, robust profitability, and better-than-average growth make it an attractive investment. To learn more about Lam Research stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

