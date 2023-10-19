Despite a daily loss of 3.54% and a 3-month loss of 8.81%, D.R. Horton Inc (DHI, Financial) boasts an impressive Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 14.06. The question that arises is: Is the stock modestly undervalued? This article aims to provide a comprehensive valuation analysis of D.R. Horton (DHI), which will help potential investors make informed decisions. So, let's dive in.

Company Overview

D.R. Horton is a leading homebuilder in the United States, operating in 110 markets across 33 states. The company primarily builds single-family detached homes, catering to entry-level, move-up, luxury buyers, and active adults. D.R. Horton also provides homebuyers with mortgage financing and title agency services through its financial services segment. Headquartered in Arlington, Texas, D.R. Horton manages six regional segments across the United States.

As of October 12, 2023, D.R. Horton's stock price stands at $104.83, with a market cap of $35.50 billion. However, the GuruFocus Value (GF Value), an estimation of the stock's fair value, is $122.39. This discrepancy suggests that D.R. Horton's stock might be modestly undervalued.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor derived from the company's past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the stock's ideal fair trading value.

If a stock's price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is considered overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if the price is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock is undervalued, and its future return will likely be higher. Based on this analysis, D.R. Horton's stock, priced at $104.83 per share and with a market cap of $35.50 billion, appears to be modestly undervalued.

Given D.R. Horton's undervaluation, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

Financial Strength

Companies with poor financial strength pose a high risk of permanent capital loss to investors. To avoid this, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before purchasing its shares. Key indicators of financial strength include the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. With a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.55, D.R. Horton ranks better than 50.47% of 107 companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. Overall, D.R. Horton's financial strength is fair, with a score of 7 out of 10.

Profitability and Growth

Companies that have consistently shown profitability over the long term offer less risk to investors. D.R. Horton has been profitable 10 times over the past 10 years. With an operating margin of 17.95%, D.R. Horton ranks better than 83.49% of 109 companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. This indicates strong profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. D.R. Horton's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 87.13% of 101 companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 56.8%, which ranks better than 88.17% of 93 companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can also evaluate its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If ROIC exceeds WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. Over the past 12 months, D.R. Horton's ROIC was 18.87, while its WACC stood at 10.52.

Conclusion

Overall, D.R. Horton's stock shows every sign of being modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, its profitability is strong, and its growth ranks better than 88.17% of 93 companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. To learn more about D.R. Horton stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

