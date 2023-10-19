Workday Inc (WDAY): An In-Depth Look at Institutional and Insider Ownership

Unveiling the Ownership Landscape and Performance of Workday Inc

1 hours ago

Workday Inc (WDAY, Financial), a renowned cloud-only software provider, is known for its human capital management, financial management, and business planning solutions. Headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Workday Inc has grown significantly since its establishment in 2005 and now employs over 12,000 people. However, the company's recent performance and ownership trends have sparked interest among investors.

Overview of Workday Inc's Stock and Performance

As of the latest data, Workday Inc has an outstanding share count of 262 million. Institutional ownership stands at 135.60 million shares, making up 51.75% of the total shares. Meanwhile, insiders hold 3.81 million shares, accounting for 1.45% of the total share count.

Workday Inc experienced a decline of about 8.17% in its stock value over the past week. As of Oct 12, 2023, the stock fell by 0.1%, contrasting its three-month return of 1.28%. The company's market cap rose to $62.13 billion in the most recent quarter from $48.58 billion in the preceding one.

Institutional Ownership and Key Players

Workday Inc's institutional ownership history reveals the trust and confidence that major players have in the company's future. As of 2023-09-30, Workday Inc's institutional ownership level is 51.75%, down from 52.18% as of 2023-06-30 and down from 56.56% from a year ago.

The top fund managers owning chunks of Workday Inc's stock are Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio), HOTCHKIS & WILEY (Trades, Portfolio), and Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio), with 0.99%, 0.69%, and 0.39% of shares outstanding respectively. Recent institutional trading activity provides a clear picture of the market sentiment.

Financial Performance and Future Prospects

Over the past three years, Workday Inc's Ebitda growth averaged 0% per year, which is worse than 0% of 1986 companies in the Software industry. However, looking forward, the estimated earnings growth for Workday Inc is 25.08% per year, higher than the earnings growth of 12.1% during the past three years.

Insider Ownership and Activities

Workday Inc's insider ownership is approximately 1.45% as of 2023-08-31, compared to insider ownership of 1.07% from a year ago. This increase reflects the growing faith of those intimately familiar with the company's operations. Recent insider trades provide a nuanced view of this sentiment, with 11 insider sell transactions and 1 insider buy transaction in the past three months.

Concluding Remarks

In the ever-evolving realm of stocks, understanding the nuances of ownership and earnings is critical. Workday Inc's recent dip is a case study in how major players react to market shifts, and their movements offer crucial insights for potential investors. As always, a holistic view, combining both past performance and future projections, remains key to sound investment decisions.

