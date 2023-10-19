Unveiling the Ownership Dynamics and Financial Performance of NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Explore the institutional and insider ownership trends of NextEra Energy Inc, along with a comprehensive analysis of its financial performance.

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago

NextEra Energy Inc (NEE, Financial), a leading energy company, operates through two main segments. Its regulated utility, Florida Power & Light, serves nearly 6 million customer accounts in Florida and owns 32 gigawatts of generation. The renewable energy segment, NextEra Energy Resources, generates and sells power across the United States and Canada with over 25 GW of generation capacity, including natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar.

Ownership Structure and Stock Performance

As per the latest data, NextEra Energy Inc has an outstanding share count of 2.02 billion. Institutional ownership stands at 1.04 billion shares, making up 51.32% of the total shares. Meanwhile, insiders hold 4.96 million shares, accounting for 0.24% of the total share count.

1712483443608186880.png

Over the past week, NextEra Energy Inc experienced a decline of about 7.76% in its stock value. As of October 12, 2023, the stock fell by 0.73%, contrasting with its three-month return of -26.97%. Such volatility in its market cap has sparked keen interest in the company's ownership trends.

Institutional Ownership and Key Players

NextEra Energy Inc's institutional ownership history reveals the levels of trust and confidence that major players have in the company's future. As of September 30, 2023, NextEra Energy Inc's institutional ownership level is 51.32%, slightly up from the preceding quarter but down from the same period last year.

1712483392173436928.png

The top fund managers owning significant portions of NextEra Energy Inc's stock are Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio), and Robert Bruce (Trades, Portfolio). Recent institutional trading activity provides a clear picture of the market sentiment.

Earnings Analysis: Past and Future

Over the past three years, NextEra Energy Inc's Ebitda growth averaged -5.1% per year, which is worse than 78.56% of companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry. However, the estimated earnings growth for NextEra Energy Inc is 11.94% per year, indicating a promising future.

Insider Ownership and Activities

Insider ownership offers insights into the convictions of the company's board directors and C-level employees. NextEra Energy Inc's insider ownership is approximately 0.24% as of August 31, 2023, reflecting the unchanged faith of those intimately familiar with the company's operations.

1712483419260252160.png

Recent insider trades provide a nuanced view of this sentiment. During the past three months, NextEra Energy Inc had 2 insider buy transactions, indicating a positive outlook from the insiders.

Conclusion

In the ever-evolving realm of stocks, understanding the nuances of ownership and earnings is critical. NextEra Energy Inc's recent dip is a case study in how major players react to market shifts, and their movements offer crucial insights for potential investors. As always, a holistic view, combining both past performance and future projections, remains key to sound investment decisions.

Screen for stocks with high Insider Cluster Buys using the following page: https://www.gurufocus.com/insider/cluster.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.