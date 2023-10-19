Calling All Writers: GuruFocus Wants You!

Summary
  • GuruFocus is seeking writers to produce original, high-quality content.
  • Earn $120 per article, with potential for bonuses.
On Oct. 3, GuruFocus revamped its editorial policies and payment structure in an effort to generate more high-quality, relevant and engaging content that will bring value to all of our readers.

If you enjoy analyzing stocks, writing for us may be the perfect opportunity for you to share your investment ideas with the world! We also welcome educational content on gurus’ strategies and other methods of analysis.

Being a GuruFocus contributor comes with a number of benefits, including the opportunity for syndication with partner publications like Yahoo Finance, TradingView, MarketWatch, CNN Money and Forbes, among others. Further, if you have more than four articles published on GuruFocus in one month, you will receive a complimentary Premium Membership for your research.

While we strive for good relationships with all of our contributors, we must also be able to trust your work is original, free of plagiarism, of high quality and contains accurate information. Editors will review each article before publication to ensure these standards are met.

In exchange for this in-depth, high-quality content, we are now paying $120 per article, with the potential for bonuses based on performance. You can find all the payment details, our requirements and examples of high-quality work here.

If you are interested in becoming a contributor or have any questions about our editorial standards, please contact us via a support ticket. You can set up your GuruFocus account here and submit your first article here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
