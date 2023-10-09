Insider Sell: SVP, Chief Information Officer May Yap Sells 7,600 Shares of Jabil Inc

On October 9, 2023, May Yap, the Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Jabil Inc (JBL, Financial), sold 7,600 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 13,871 shares and made no purchases.

May Yap is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in the technology industry. As the Chief Information Officer of Jabil Inc, she is responsible for overseeing the company's information technology strategy, ensuring that the company's technological resources are aligned with its business needs.

Jabil Inc is a leading provider of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including design engineering, manufacturing, supply chain and product management services. Jabil Inc serves a diverse set of industries, including healthcare, automotive, and consumer electronics, among others.

The insider's recent sell-off raises questions about the company's current valuation and future prospects. The stock was trading at $132.04 per share on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $18.21 billion.

1712619238549680128.png

The insider transaction history for Jabil Inc shows a clear trend of insider selling over the past year, with 39 insider sells and no insider buys. This could be a signal that insiders believe the stock is overvalued at its current price.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 23.19, which is higher than both the industry median of 21.58 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be overpriced compared to its earnings.

1712619260964040704.png

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Jabil Inc is significantly overvalued. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.7, with a GF Value of $77.85 and a current price of $132.04.

In conclusion, the recent sale of shares by the insider, coupled with the company's high price-earnings ratio and the GF Value, suggests that Jabil Inc's stock may be overvalued. Investors should exercise caution and conduct further research before making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours.
