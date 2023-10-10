Director Daren Shaw Sells 4,000 Shares of Ensign Group Inc

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago

On October 10, 2023, Daren Shaw, a director at Ensign Group Inc (ENSG, Financial), sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock. This move is part of a larger trend for the insider, who has sold a total of 15,000 shares over the past year and has not made any purchases during the same period.

1712649476482592768.png

Daren Shaw has been a director at Ensign Group Inc for several years. The company is a leading provider of skilled nursing and rehabilitative care services. Through its subsidiaries, Ensign Group operates skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, home health and hospice agencies, and other rehabilitative and healthcare centers. The company's mission is to enhance the life of every person they serve.

The insider's recent sell comes at a time when the stock is trading at $95 per share, giving the company a market cap of $5.31 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 22.40, which is lower than the industry median of 26.42 and also lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

1712649495512150016.png

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, the stock is modestly undervalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts. With a price of $95 and a GuruFocus Value of $110.26, Ensign Group Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.86.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys at Ensign Group Inc, while there have been 23 insider sells. This trend could indicate that insiders believe the stock is overvalued at current prices. However, the insider's sell should not be taken as a definitive sign of the company's future performance. Investors should always conduct their own research and consider other factors before making investment decisions.

In conclusion, the recent sell by Daren Shaw is part of a larger trend of insider sells at Ensign Group Inc. Despite this, the stock appears to be modestly undervalued according to the GuruFocus Value. Investors should keep a close eye on the company's performance and any future insider transactions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.