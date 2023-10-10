Director Daren Shaw Sells 4,000 Shares of Ensign Group Inc

On October 10, 2023, Daren Shaw, a director at Ensign Group Inc (ENSG, Financial), sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock. This move is part of a larger trend for the insider, who has sold a total of 15,000 shares over the past year and has not made any purchases during the same period.

Daren Shaw has been a director at Ensign Group Inc for several years. The company is a leading provider of skilled nursing and rehabilitative care services. Through its subsidiaries, Ensign Group operates skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, home health and hospice agencies, and other rehabilitative and healthcare centers. The company's mission is to enhance the life of every person they serve.

The insider's recent sell comes at a time when the stock is trading at $95 per share, giving the company a market cap of $5.31 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 22.40, which is lower than the industry median of 26.42 and also lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, the stock is modestly undervalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts. With a price of $95 and a GuruFocus Value of $110.26, Ensign Group Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.86.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys at Ensign Group Inc, while there have been 23 insider sells. This trend could indicate that insiders believe the stock is overvalued at current prices. However, the insider's sell should not be taken as a definitive sign of the company's future performance. Investors should always conduct their own research and consider other factors before making investment decisions.

In conclusion, the recent sell by Daren Shaw is part of a larger trend of insider sells at Ensign Group Inc. Despite this, the stock appears to be modestly undervalued according to the GuruFocus Value. Investors should keep a close eye on the company's performance and any future insider transactions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.