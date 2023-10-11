Executive Vice President James Klauer Sells 1,500 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corp

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On October 11, 2023, James Klauer, the Executive Vice President of Costco Wholesale Corp (COST, Financial), sold 1,500 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend for the insider, who over the past year has sold a total of 4,000 shares and made no purchases.

Costco Wholesale Corp is a multinational corporation that operates a chain of membership-only warehouse clubs. As of 2023, Costco was the fifth largest retailer in the world, and the world's largest retailer of choice and prime beef, organic foods, rotisserie chicken, and wine. The company's business model is to generate high sales volumes and rapid inventory turnover by offering a limited assortment of merchandise at low prices.

The insider's recent transaction history and the company's stock performance are closely linked. Over the past year, there have been 16 insider sells and no insider buys for Costco Wholesale Corp. This trend is illustrated in the following image:

1712649478772682752.png

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Costco Wholesale Corp were trading for $562.01 each, giving the company a market cap of $249.61 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio was 39.81, significantly higher than the industry median of 16.89 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts, Costco Wholesale Corp is fairly valued. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.02, with a price of $562.01 and a GuruFocus Value of $552.22. The GF Value is illustrated in the following image:

1712649497462501376.png

The insider's recent sell of 1,500 shares is a notable move, especially considering the lack of insider buys over the past year. Investors should keep a close eye on the insider's future transactions and the company's stock performance. While the stock is currently fairly valued according to the GuruFocus Value, the high price-earnings ratio and the insider's selling trend could be cause for caution.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.