STILWELL JOSEPH Acquires Shares in Sound Financial Bancorp Inc

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On October 11, 2023, the investment firm STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio) added 200 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (SFBC, Financial) to its portfolio. This article provides an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the profiles of the guru and the traded company, and the potential impact on the stock market.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on October 11, 2023, with STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio) adding 200 shares of SFBC to its portfolio. The shares were traded at a price of $36.89 each. Following this transaction, the firm now holds a total of 382,462 shares in SFBC, representing 14.88% of the guru's holdings in the traded stock. However, the transaction had a negligible impact on the guru's portfolio.

Profile of STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio)

STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio) is an investment firm based in New York, NY. The firm currently holds 53 stocks in its portfolio, with a total equity of $173 million. The firm's top holdings are in the Financial Services and Consumer Cyclical sectors. The firm's investment philosophy is not publicly disclosed.

1712709991590326272.png

Overview of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc, with the stock symbol SFBC, is a US-based company that operates as the holding company for Sound Community Bank. The bank provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. The company's market capitalization stands at $94.477 million, with a current stock price of $36.75 and a PE percentage of 9.12. According to GuruFocus, the stock is modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $45.14.

1712709970836910080.png

Performance of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc's Stock

Since the transaction, the stock's price has decreased by 0.38%. However, since its IPO on August 24, 2012, the stock has gained 263.86%. The year-to-date price change ratio stands at -6.42. The stock's GF Score is 79/100, indicating a likely average performance. The stock's Financial Strength is ranked 4/10, its Profitability Rank is 6/10, and its Growth Rank is 9/10.

Financial Health of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc

The company's cash to debt ratio is 1.30, ranking 684th in the industry. The company's ROE and ROA are 10.87 and 1.07, respectively, with respective ranks of 700 and 624. The company's gross margin growth and operating margin growth are not applicable.

Growth of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc

Over the past three years, the company's revenue has grown by 8.30%, and its earnings have grown by 9.20%. However, the company's EBITDA growth over the same period is not applicable.

Momentum of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc's Stock

The stock's RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day are 36.81, 39.57, and 42.26, respectively. The stock's Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is 1.47, and its Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month is -7.45. The stock's RSI 14 Day Rank is 736, and its Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month Rank is 798.

In conclusion, the recent acquisition by STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio) could potentially influence the performance of SFBC's stock and the firm's portfolio. However, investors should conduct their own research and consider various factors before making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.