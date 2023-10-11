On October 11, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, increased its holdings in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund (CTR, Financial) by acquiring an additional 1,491 shares. This transaction, which saw the firm's total holdings in CTR rise to 1,040,527 shares, represents a 0.14% change in the firm's portfolio. Despite this increase, the impact of the trade on the firm's portfolio remains at 0%. The shares were purchased at a price of $32.13 each, bringing the firm's total position in CTR to 0.87% of its portfolio and 15.10% of the total shares of CTR.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is an investment firm with a diverse portfolio. As of the date of this article, the firm holds 624 stocks with a total equity of $3.84 billion. The firm's top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT, Financial). The firm's investments are primarily concentrated in the Financial Services and Technology sectors.

Overview of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund (CTR, Financial) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company based in the United States. The company's primary objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of cash distributions and capital appreciation. As of the date of this article, the company has a market capitalization of $221.067 million and its shares are trading at $32.1. The company's PE percentage is currently at 0.00, indicating that the company is operating at a loss. Due to insufficient data, the GF Valuation of the stock cannot be evaluated.

Financial Health of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund's financial strength is ranked at 5/10, while its profitability rank is at a low 1/10. The company's growth rank is currently at 0/10, indicating no significant growth. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 4, suggesting average financial health. The company's Altman Z score and cash to debt ratio are both at 0.00, indicating no data available for these metrics.

Market Performance of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund

Since its IPO, CTR's stock price has decreased by 68.3%. However, the stock has seen a year-to-date price change ratio of 16.68%. The stock's GF Score is 39/100, suggesting poor future performance potential. The stock's momentum rank is 8/10, indicating a strong momentum in the market.

Comparison with Industry Peers

CTR operates in the Asset Management industry. The company's ROE and ROA ranks are 1275 and 1284 respectively, indicating a lower performance compared to its industry peers. The company's gross margin growth, operating margin growth, and 3-year revenue, EBITDA, and earning growth are all at 0.00, indicating no growth in these areas.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of additional shares in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund represents a significant increase in its holdings in the company. Despite the company's current financial performance and market position, the investment firm's increased stake in CTR could potentially yield significant returns in the future. However, value investors should carefully consider the company's financial health, market performance, and industry position before making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.