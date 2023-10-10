GoDaddy Inc's COO Roger Chen Sells 6,125 Shares

On October 10, 2023, Roger Chen, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of GoDaddy Inc (GDDY, Financial), sold 6,125 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend for the insider, who over the past year has sold a total of 22,250 shares and made no purchases.

GoDaddy Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based solutions to small businesses, web design professionals, and individuals. The company's services include domain name registration, website hosting, website design, and email marketing, among others. With a market cap of $11.08 billion, GoDaddy Inc is a significant player in the tech industry.

The insider's recent sell-off raises questions about the company's current valuation and future prospects. To understand the implications of this move, it's essential to analyze the relationship between insider trading and the stock's price.

The insider transaction history for GoDaddy Inc shows zero insider buys over the past year, compared to 41 insider sells. This trend suggests that insiders may perceive the stock as overvalued or anticipate a downturn.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, GoDaddy Inc's shares were trading at $75.01, giving the stock a price-earnings ratio of 36.46. This ratio is higher than the industry median of 26.82, suggesting that the stock may be overpriced. However, it's lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio, indicating that the stock may be undervalued compared to its past performance.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, GoDaddy Inc's stock is modestly undervalued. With a price of $75.01 and a GuruFocus Value of $92.94, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.81.

In conclusion, the insider's recent sell-off, combined with the lack of insider buys over the past year, may raise concerns about GoDaddy Inc's current valuation and future prospects. However, the GuruFocus Value suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued, indicating potential upside. Investors should monitor the situation closely and consider other factors, such as the company's financial health and market conditions, before making investment decisions.

