Battery Partners IX, LLC Reduces Stake in Sprinklr Inc

59 minutes ago
On October 10, 2023, Battery Partners IX, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) significantly reduced its holdings in Sprinklr Inc (CXM, Financial), a move that saw the firm's total shares in the company drop by 67.09%. The transaction involved the sale of 9,252,172 shares at a trading price of $14.55 each, leaving Battery Partners IX, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) with a total of 4,538,758 shares in Sprinklr Inc. Despite this substantial reduction, Sprinklr Inc still constitutes 1.68% of Battery Partners IX, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio.

About Battery Partners IX, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)

Battery Partners IX, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) is a Boston-based investment firm with a focus on value investing. The firm's portfolio is currently valued at $22 million, with its top holding being Champions Oncology Inc (CSBR, Financial). Despite its diverse portfolio, Battery Partners IX, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) only holds one stock, which is Sprinklr Inc. 1712740368828657664.png

Overview of Sprinklr Inc

Sprinklr Inc, listed under the symbol CXM, is a US-based company that specializes in providing enterprise software solutions. The company's products, which include Modern Marketing and Advertising, Morden Research, Modern Care, Core Platform, and Developer portal among others, are designed to enhance customer-facing functions across the front office. As of October 13, 2023, Sprinklr Inc has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and its stock is trading at $13.89, reflecting a PE percentage of 514.44%. However, due to insufficient data, the GF valuation of the stock cannot be evaluated. 1712740350168199168.png

Financial Health and Performance of Sprinklr Inc

When it comes to financial strength, Sprinklr Inc has a balance sheet rank of 8/10. However, its profitability rank is relatively low at 2/10, and its growth rank is currently not applicable due to insufficient data. The company's cash to debt ratio stands at 19.73, with a rank of 757. Sprinklr Inc's ROE and ROA are 1.22 and 0.69 respectively, ranking 1393 and 1385 in these categories.

Momentum and Predictability of Sprinklr Inc

Sprinklr Inc's RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day are 25.41, 30.14, and 36.06 respectively. The company's momentum index 6 - 1 month is 26.57, while its momentum index 12 - 1 month is 81.00. However, the predictability rank of the stock is currently not available due to insufficient data.

Other Gurus Holding Sprinklr Inc

Despite Battery Partners IX, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent reduction in its holdings, other investment gurus still maintain a stake in Sprinklr Inc. Gotham Asset Management, LLC is currently the largest guru holder of the stock. Additionally, Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio) also holds a significant number of shares in the company.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Battery Partners IX, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent reduction in its holdings in Sprinklr Inc is a significant move that has reduced the firm's exposure to the stock. Despite this, Sprinklr Inc remains a part of the portfolios of other investment gurus, indicating continued confidence in the company's prospects. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own comprehensive analysis before making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice.

