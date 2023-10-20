Smith-Midland Corp (SMID) Reports Q2 2023 Financial Results: Revenue Up 11% to $14.7 Million

Record Backlog of $60.9 Million and Preliminary Q3 Revenue Growth Exceeds 20%

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Smith-Midland Corp (SMID) reports Q2 2023 revenue of $14.7 million, an 11% increase from the prior year.
  • Product sales increased by 58% from the prior year quarter to $10.7 million.
  • Net loss of $782,000 primarily due to cost inflation and isolated incidents.
  • Record backlog of $60.9 million as of August 1, 2023.
Article's Main Image

Smith-Midland Corp (SMID, Financial), a provider of innovative, high-quality proprietary and patented precast concrete products and systems, announced its second quarter results for the period ended June 30, 2023, on October 11, 2023. The company reported an 11% increase in revenue from the prior year quarter to $14.7 million and a 58% increase in product sales to $10.7 million. However, the company reported a net loss of $782,000, primarily related to cost inflation and isolated incidents.

Financial Performance

The company's gross profit was $1.8 million, compared to $3.2 million in the prior year quarter. The gross margin for the current year quarter was 12.2% compared to 24.4% in the previous year’s quarter. The operating loss for the quarter was $981,000 compared to operating income of $1.1 million in the prior-year quarter. The net loss for the second quarter was $782,000, or loss per share of $0.15, compared to net income of $910,000, or $0.17 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2022.

Product and Service Revenue

Total product sales for the second quarter of 2023 were $10.7 million compared to $6.8 in the prior-year quarter. Service revenue, which includes barrier rentals, royalty income, and shipping and installation, was $4.0 million compared to $6.5 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2023, cash totaled $4.7 million compared to cash totaling $6.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. Account receivables totaled $16.6 million and debt totaled $6.0 million as of June 30, 2023. Capital spending totaled $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Outlook

Smith-Midland anticipates increased sales volumes for the remainder of 2023 and continuing into 2024 due to the growing backlog and continued strength in bidding activity. The company remains focused on long-term strategic growth initiatives to drive shareholder value.

“Revenue for the second quarter of 2023 represents the third consecutive quarter of double-digit, year-over-year revenue growth, reflecting the underlying strength of our business,” said Ashley Smith, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Smith-Midland. “We expect third quarter revenue growth to be in excess of 20 percent compared to the third quarter of the prior year as we execute on the production of our historic backlog. Overall, the multiple tailwinds across our business should continue the trend of strong top-line growth, positioning us to create long-term shareholder value,” Mr. Smith concluded.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.