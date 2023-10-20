Sabine Royalty Trust's Dividend Analysis

A Comprehensive Review of the Trust's Dividend Performance, Yield, and Sustainability

Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.28 per share, payable on 2023-10-30, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-10-13. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's delve into Sabine Royalty Trust's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Sabine Royalty Trust Do?

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust formed to receive Sabine Corporation's royalty and mineral interests, including landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals production payments, and other similar, non-participatory interests, in certain Royalty Properties. The trust's producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas royalty properties are located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

A Glimpse at Sabine Royalty Trust's Dividend History

Sabine Royalty Trust has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1985. Dividends are currently distributed on a monthly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Sabine Royalty Trust's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Sabine Royalty Trust currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 10.90% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 9.77%. This suggests an expectation of decreased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Sabine Royalty Trust's annual dividend growth rate was 40.70%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 20.20% per year. And over the past decade, Sabine Royalty Trust's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 2.80%.

Based on Sabine Royalty Trust's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Sabine Royalty Trust stock as of today is approximately 27.35%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, Sabine Royalty Trust's dividend payout ratio is 1.00. And this may suggest that the company's dividend may not be sustainable.

Sabine Royalty Trust's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Sabine Royalty Trust's profitability 9 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Sabine Royalty Trust's growth rank of 9 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Sabine Royalty Trust's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Sabine Royalty Trust's revenue has increased by approximately 39.10% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 88.8% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Sabine Royalty Trust's earnings increased by approximately 40.70% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 68.45% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 20.40% outperforms approximately 67.2% of global competitors.

Next Steps

In conclusion, Sabine Royalty Trust's dividend payments, growth rate, payout ratio, profitability, and growth metrics present a mixed picture. While its growth metrics and profitability rank are promising, the high payout ratio raises questions about the sustainability of its dividends. Therefore, investors should carefully consider these factors before making investment decisions. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

