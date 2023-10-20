An In-depth Look at MUJ's Dividend Performance and Sustainability

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc (MUJ, Financial) has recently declared a dividend of $0.04 per share, payable on November 1, 2023. The ex-dividend date is set for October 13, 2023. As this payment date approaches, it is important to examine the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. This article utilizes data from GuruFocus to delve into BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc's dividend performance and evaluate its sustainability.

Overview of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc operates as a closed-end management investment company. It aims to provide shareholders with current income exempt from U.S. federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The fund primarily invests in a portfolio of long-term, investment-grade New Jersey municipal obligations.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc's Dividend History

Since 1998, BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record, distributing dividends on a monthly basis. The chart below illustrates the annual Dividends Per Share to track historical trends.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 4.85% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 4.48%. This indicates a projected decrease in dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, the company's annual dividend growth rate was 6.30%. However, when extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to -0.60% per year. Based on the dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc stock as of today is approximately 4.71%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The sustainability of a dividend is often assessed by examining the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio offers insight into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of January 31, 2023, BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.00.

Profitability, as indicated by BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc's profitability rank, provides an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc's profitability rank of 2 out of 10 as of January 31, 2023, suggests that the dividend may not be sustainable. The company has reported net profit in 4 out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Robust growth metrics are essential for the sustainability of dividends. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc's growth rank of 2 out of 10 suggests poor growth prospects, which could potentially impact the sustainability of its dividend.

Conclusion

In conclusion, while BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc has a consistent history of dividend payments, future sustainability may be challenged due to its low profitability and growth ranks. Investors should consider these factors when evaluating the potential for future dividend payments. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

