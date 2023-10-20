BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc's Dividend Analysis

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

An In-depth Look at MUJ's Dividend Performance and Sustainability

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc (MUJ, Financial) has recently declared a dividend of $0.04 per share, payable on November 1, 2023. The ex-dividend date is set for October 13, 2023. As this payment date approaches, it is important to examine the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. This article utilizes data from GuruFocus to delve into BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc's dividend performance and evaluate its sustainability.

Overview of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc operates as a closed-end management investment company. It aims to provide shareholders with current income exempt from U.S. federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The fund primarily invests in a portfolio of long-term, investment-grade New Jersey municipal obligations.

1712772753079201792.png

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc's Dividend History

Since 1998, BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record, distributing dividends on a monthly basis. The chart below illustrates the annual Dividends Per Share to track historical trends.

1712772771794186240.png

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 4.85% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 4.48%. This indicates a projected decrease in dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, the company's annual dividend growth rate was 6.30%. However, when extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to -0.60% per year. Based on the dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc stock as of today is approximately 4.71%.

1712772793013170176.png

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The sustainability of a dividend is often assessed by examining the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio offers insight into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of January 31, 2023, BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.00.

Profitability, as indicated by BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc's profitability rank, provides an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc's profitability rank of 2 out of 10 as of January 31, 2023, suggests that the dividend may not be sustainable. The company has reported net profit in 4 out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Robust growth metrics are essential for the sustainability of dividends. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc's growth rank of 2 out of 10 suggests poor growth prospects, which could potentially impact the sustainability of its dividend.

Conclusion

In conclusion, while BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc has a consistent history of dividend payments, future sustainability may be challenged due to its low profitability and growth ranks. Investors should consider these factors when evaluating the potential for future dividend payments. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.