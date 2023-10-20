Invesco Municipal Trust's Dividend Analysis

An In-depth Look at VKQ's Dividend Performance and Sustainability

Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.04 per share, payable on 2023-10-31, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-10-13. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Invesco Municipal Trusts dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Invesco Municipal Trust Do?

Invesco Municipal Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company's investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital.

A Glimpse at Invesco Municipal Trust's Dividend History

Invesco Municipal Trust has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1991. Dividends are currently distributed on a monthly basis.

Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Invesco Municipal Trust's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Invesco Municipal Trust currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 5.47% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 4.93%. This suggests an expectation of decrease dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Invesco Municipal Trust's annual dividend growth rate was -4.70%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to -4.60% per year.

Based on Invesco Municipal Trust's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Invesco Municipal Trust stock as of today is approximately 4.32%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-02-28, Invesco Municipal Trust's dividend payout ratio is 0.00.

Invesco Municipal Trust's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Invesco Municipal Trust's profitability 2 out of 10 as of 2023-02-28, suggesting the dividend may not be sustainable. The company has reported net profit in 4 years out of past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Invesco Municipal Trust's growth rank of 2 out of 10 suggests that the company has poor growth prospects and thus, the dividend may not be sustainable.

Next Steps

Considering Invesco Municipal Trust's dividend payments, growth rate, payout ratio, profitability, and growth metrics, investors need to assess the sustainability of the company's dividends carefully. While the company has a consistent dividend payment record, its profitability and growth metrics indicate potential challenges in maintaining its dividend payments. Therefore, investors should consider these factors when making investment decisions. Remember, GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.