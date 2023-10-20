Why The Cigna Group's Stock Skyrocketed 11% in a Quarter

Author's Avatar
56 minutes ago

The Cigna Group (CI, Financial), a leading player in the healthcare plans industry, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past quarter. The company's market cap stands at $90.16 billion, with its stock price currently at $304.63. Over the past week, the stock has gained 3.66%, and over the past three months, it has seen an impressive 10.58% increase. The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates. Currently, the GF Value of CI is $312.21, indicating that the stock is fairly valued. This is consistent with the GF Valuation from three months ago, which also classified the stock as fairly valued.

Unpacking The Cigna Group's Business Model

The Cigna Group primarily provides pharmacy benefit management (PBM) and health insurance services. Its PBM services were significantly expanded by its 2018 merger with Express Scripts. These services are mostly sold to health insurance plans and employers. The company's largest PBM contract is with the Department of Defense, and it recently secured a deal with top-tier insurer Centene. In health insurance and other benefits, Cigna mostly serves employers through self-funding arrangements, but it also operates in government programs, such as Medicare Advantage. As of the end of June 2023, the company operates mostly in the U.S., with 18 million U.S. medical members covered. 1712833287996633088.png

Profitability Analysis of The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group's Profitability Rank stands at 8/10, indicating a strong profitability position within its industry. The company's ROE (Return on Equity) is 14.74%, better than 63.16% of the companies in its industry. Its ROA (Return on Assets) is 4.50%, outperforming 66.67% of its industry peers. The company's ROIC (Return on Invested Capital), which measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business, is 7.17%, better than 52.63% of the companies in its industry. The Cigna Group has maintained profitability for the past 10 years, outperforming 92.86% of the companies in its industry. stock-financials%3F%26symbol%3DCI%26type%3Drevenue?width=560&height=450&t=1697206271

Growth Prospects of The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group's Growth Rank is 9/10, indicating strong growth potential. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 12.40%, better than 50% of the companies in its industry. Its 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 30.00%, outperforming 92.86% of its industry peers. The company's future total revenue growth rate is estimated to be 8.72%, better than 63.64% of the companies in its industry. The 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is 16.60%, better than 81.25% of the companies in its industry. The 5-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is 19.30%, outperforming 80% of its industry peers. The future EPS Growth Rate is estimated to be 10.65%. stock-financials%3F%26symbol%3DCI%26type%3Dtotal_debt?width=560&height=450&t=1697206307

Major Holders of The Cigna Group's Stock

The top three holders of The Cigna Group's stock are Dodge & Cox, Larry Robbins (Trades, Portfolio), and Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio). Dodge & Cox holds 12,025,406 shares, accounting for 4.06% of the total shares. Larry Robbins (Trades, Portfolio) holds 2,065,551 shares, accounting for 0.7% of the total shares. Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) holds 1,722,146 shares, accounting for 0.58% of the total shares.

Competitive Landscape

The Cigna Group faces competition from CVS Health Corp (CVS, Financial) with a market cap of $92.91 billion, Elevance Health Inc (ELV, Financial) with a market cap of $109.43 billion, and Humana Inc (HUM, Financial) with a market cap of $63.49 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Cigna Group's stock performance, profitability, and growth prospects are impressive. The company's strong profitability and growth ranks, coupled with its fair valuation, make it a compelling choice for investors. The company's significant market share and robust growth rates further enhance its investment appeal. However, investors should also consider the competitive landscape and the holdings of major investors when making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.