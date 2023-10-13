Unveiling Light & Wonder (LNW)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Delving into the intrinsic value of Light & Wonder Inc (LNW) using GuruFocus' proprietary GF Value

October 13, 2023
On October 13, 2023, Light & Wonder Inc (LNW, Financial) saw a daily gain of 4.34%, contributing to a 3-month gain of 13.05%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 3.96, the question arises: is the stock fairly valued? This article aims to answer that question by providing a comprehensive analysis of Light & Wonder's valuation. Let's dive in.

Introduction to Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder is a leading player in the electronic gaming machine manufacturing industry, providing machines to pubs, clubs, and casinos worldwide. The company also has a significant presence in the mobile gaming sector through its subsidiary, SciPlay. With a market cap of $6.90 billion, the company's stock is currently trading at $75.31 per share. How does this compare with its intrinsic value? Let's find out.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure by GuruFocus that estimates a stock's fair value. It's based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. If a stock's price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it may be overvalued, and if it's significantly below, it may be undervalued.

According to GuruFocus' valuation method, the stock of Light & Wonder appears to be fairly valued. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Financial Strength of Light & Wonder

When investing in a company, it's crucial to assess its financial strength. Light & Wonder's cash-to-debt ratio is 0.23, which is worse than 65.19% of companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. This indicates that the financial strength of Light & Wonder is poor.

Profitability and Growth

Light & Wonder's profitability and growth are key factors in its valuation. The company has been profitable for 2 out of the past 10 years, with an operating margin of 19%. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -8.8%, which ranks worse than 70.53% of companies in the Travel & Leisure industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another way to assess a company's profitability is by comparing its Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). Light & Wonder's ROIC is 8.72 while its WACC is 6.88, indicating the company is creating value for its shareholders.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Light & Wonder's stock appears to be fairly valued. Despite its poor financial strength and profitability, the company's growth ranks better than 70.53% of companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. To learn more about Light & Wonder, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

