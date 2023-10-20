Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd., a London-based investment firm, has recently increased its stake in Funko Inc., a leading pop culture consumer products company. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of both the firm and the traded company, and the potential implications of this move.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on October 12, 2023, with Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. adding 23,082 shares of Funko Inc. to its portfolio. The shares were acquired at a price of $7.23 each, bringing the firm's total holdings in Funko Inc. to 7,117,268 shares. This addition had an impact of 0.12% on the firm's portfolio, making Funko Inc. the firm's largest holding, accounting for 36.17% of its portfolio. The firm now holds 13.74% of Funko Inc.'s total shares.

Profile of Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd.

Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. is an investment firm based in London, UK. The firm's investment philosophy is centered around identifying undervalued companies with strong growth potential. The firm's top holdings include Funko Inc. (FNKO, Financial), Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX, Financial), Open Lending Corp. (LPRO, Financial), and Hagerty Inc. (HGTY, Financial). The firm's equity stands at $142 million, with its investments primarily focused on the Consumer Cyclical and Financial Services sectors.

Overview of Funko Inc.

Funko Inc. is a US-based company that specializes in creating pop culture consumer products. The company holds licenses to create products based on popular franchises such as Game of Thrones, Walking Dead, Disney, Marvel, Harry Potter, and Fallout. As of October 13, 2023, the company's market capitalization stands at $382.810 million, with its stock priced at $7.39. The company's GF Score is 67/100, indicating a moderate future performance potential. The company's Financial Strength and Profitability Rank are 4/10 and 6/10 respectively, while its Growth Rank is 7/10.

Performance of Funko Inc.'s Stock

Since the transaction, Funko Inc.'s stock price has increased by 2.21%. However, since its IPO on November 2, 2017, the stock has seen a decrease of 7.63%. The year-to-date price change ratio stands at -31.83%. The company's RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day are 43.55, 48.79, and 50.43 respectively, indicating a neutral momentum.

Comparison with the Largest Guru Holder of Funko Inc.

The largest guru holder of Funko Inc. is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC. However, the exact share percentage held by the firm is currently not available.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd.'s recent acquisition of additional shares in Funko Inc. has significantly increased its stake in the company, making it the firm's largest holding. This move could potentially influence the performance of both the firm's portfolio and Funko Inc.'s stock. However, given Funko Inc.'s moderate GF Score and the current market conditions, investors are advised to exercise caution.

