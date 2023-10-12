STILWELL JOSEPH Acquires Shares in Sound Financial Bancorp Inc

28 minutes ago
On October 12, 2023, STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, added 384,764 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (SFBC, Financial) to its portfolio. The firm, known for its strategic investment philosophy, has a diverse portfolio with top holdings in various sectors. The acquisition of SFBC shares further diversifies the firm's portfolio, particularly in the financial services and consumer cyclical sectors.

Details of the Transaction

The shares were acquired at a trade price of $36.75, resulting in a trade share change of 2,302. This transaction had a trade impact of 0 on the firm's portfolio, and the total shares held by STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio) in SFBC now stand at 384,764. The firm's current holdings in the traded stock account for 14.97% of its portfolio.

Profile of STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio)

STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio) is a prominent investment firm based in New York. The firm manages an equity of $173 million and holds 53 stocks in its portfolio. The firm's top sectors are financial services and consumer cyclical, reflecting its diverse investment strategy. The firm's top holdings include a variety of companies across different sectors.

Overview of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (SFBC, Financial), based in the USA, operates as a holding company for Sound Community Bank. The bank provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. With a market capitalization of $94.632 million, SFBC's stock is currently priced at $36.81. The company's PE percentage stands at 9.12, indicating a modest undervaluation according to the GF Valuation.

Analysis of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc's Stock Performance

Since its IPO in 2012, SFBC's stock has gained 264.46%. However, the stock has seen a year-to-date decline of 6.26%. The stock's GF Score is 79/100, indicating a likely average performance. The company's financial strength is ranked 4/10, while its profitability rank is 6/10. The growth rank is 9/10, and the GF Value Rank is 6/10.

Evaluation of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc's Financial Health

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc has a cash to debt ratio of 1.30, ranking 684th in the industry. The company's ROE and ROA are 10.87 and 1.07, respectively, with industry ranks of 700 and 624. The company's gross margin growth and operating margin growth are both at 0.00. Over the past three years, the company has seen a revenue growth of 8.30 and an earning growth of 9.20.

Analysis of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc's Growth

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc has demonstrated steady growth over the past three years, with a revenue growth of 8.30% and an earning growth of 9.20%. However, the company's predictability rank is not available, making it difficult to forecast its future performance.

Assessment of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc's Stock Momentum

The company's RSI 5 day, RSI 9 day, and RSI 14 day are 36.81, 39.57, and 42.26, respectively. The momentum index for 6 - 1 month is -1.48, and for 12 - 1 month is -8.76. The RSI 14 day rank is 736, and the momentum index 6 - 1 month rank is 781.

In conclusion, the acquisition of SFBC shares by STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio) is a strategic move that further diversifies the firm's portfolio. The transaction's impact on the stock and the guru's portfolio will be closely monitored in the coming months.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
