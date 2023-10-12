Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX) Reports Q3 Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Strategic collaboration with Seagen and strong financial position highlight the quarter

Author's Avatar
33 minutes ago
Summary
  • Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX) announced a strategic collaboration with Seagen, resulting in a $60 million upfront payment.
  • The company achieved an additional $8 million in research milestones for the quarter, resulting in milestone and license fee payments totaling $35.5 million year-to-date from Gilead and Sanofi.
  • Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX) maintains a strong financial position with cash runway into the second quarter of 2025.
  • Revenue for the three months ended August 31, 2023, was $18.5 million compared to $10.8 million for the three months ended August 31, 2022.
Article's Main Image

On October 12, 2023, Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX, Financial), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, reported its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2023. The company also provided a corporate update, highlighting its strategic collaboration with Seagen and its strong financial position.

Financial Highlights

For the three months ended August 31, 2023, Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX, Financial) reported a revenue of $18.5 million, a significant increase from $10.8 million for the same period in 2022. The increase was primarily due to a higher percentage of completion of performance obligations and an increase in the value of milestones achieved in the current period. During the quarter, Nurix achieved research milestones under its collaborations with Gilead and Sanofi totaling $6.0 million and $2.0 million, respectively.

Research and development expenses for the quarter were $47.9 million, almost the same as the $47.8 million for the same period in 2022. General and administrative expenses for the quarter were $10.6 million, compared to $9.7 million for the same period in 2022. The net loss for the quarter was $37.0 million, or ($0.68) per share, compared to a net loss of $45.7 million, or ($0.90) per share, for the same period in 2022.

Strong Financial Position

Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX, Financial) maintained a strong financial position with cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities amounting to $268.7 million as of August 31, 2023, compared to $308.6 million as of May 31, 2023. The company's strong financial position is expected to fund its operating activities into the second quarter of 2025.

Strategic Collaboration with Seagen

In September, Nurix entered a collaboration with Seagen to develop a portfolio of Degrader-Antibody Conjugates (DACs): antibodies that deliver a targeted protein degrader payload to selectively kill cancer cells. Nurix received a $60 million upfront payment and has the potential to receive approximately $3.4 billion in milestone payments plus future royalties.

Upcoming Program Highlights

Nurix is evaluating several drug candidates in Phase 1 clinical trials and expects to present initial clinical data from these studies in the second half of 2023. These candidates include NX-5948, NX-2127, and NX-1607. The company also anticipates defining a regulatory strategy for NX-2127 in the second half of 2023 based on emerging clinical data and feedback from the FDA.

In conclusion, Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX, Financial) reported a strong fiscal quarter with significant revenue growth and a robust financial position. The company's strategic collaboration with Seagen and ongoing collaborations with Gilead and Sanofi are expected to contribute to its future growth.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.