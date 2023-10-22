Pro-Dex Inc (PDEX) Reports Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results

Net Sales Decrease in Q4 but Increase for Full-Year, Net Income Rises for Fiscal 2023

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Pro-Dex Inc (PDEX) reports a decrease in Q4 net sales by 16% to $10.6 million, but an increase of 10% to $46.0 million for the full fiscal year.
  • Net income for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, was $7.1 million, up from $4.6 million for fiscal 2022.
  • Operating expenses decreased by 13% to $7.0 million from $8.0 million in the prior fiscal year.
  • The company's gross margin increased from 27% to 32% due to a favorable product mix.
Article's Main Image

Pro-Dex Inc (PDEX, Financial) announced its financial results for the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full-year ended June 30, 2023, on October 13, 2023. The company also filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on the same day.

Financial Performance

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, net sales decreased by 16% to $10.6 million from $12.6 million for the same period in 2022. This decrease was primarily due to a decline in medical device sales, offset by increased repair revenue. Despite the decrease in net sales, the company's gross margin increased from 27% to 32% due to a favorable product mix. Net income for the quarter decreased to $1.5 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared to $1.8 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, in the corresponding quarter in 2022.

For the full fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, net sales increased by 10% to $46.0 million from $42.0 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022. This increase was primarily due to increases in repair revenue and NRE and prototype services, offset by a decrease in medical device revenue. Net income for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, was $7.1 million, or $1.95 per diluted share, compared to $4.6 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, for fiscal 2022.

CEO Comments

“We are very pleased to announce that we are fully operational in our Franklin facility.” said the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer Richard L. (“Rick”) Van Kirk. “While the build-out and validation activities took longer than expected, we are now well positioned to continue to grow the business, as reflected by our record back log of $41.6 million as of June 30, 2023. I am appreciative of the entire Pro-Dex team for their dedication to getting the Franklin facility completed and operational.” Mr. Van Kirk continued, “We are excited to announce that we executed another distribution agreement in the fourth quarter for our thoracic driver, which launched in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.”

Financial Tables

The company's consolidated balance sheets show total assets of $51.8 million as of June 30, 2023, up from $49.1 million as of June 30, 2022. The consolidated income statements reveal a net income of $7.1 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, compared to $4.6 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022. The consolidated statements of cash flows show a net increase in cash and cash equivalents to $2.9 million at the end of the fiscal year 2023, up from $849,000 at the end of the fiscal year 2022.

Pro-Dex Inc (PDEX, Financial) specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of autoclavable, battery-powered, and electric multi-function surgical drivers and shavers used primarily in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.