Quaker Houghton's Dividend Analysis

Author's Avatar
32 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

A Deep Dive into Quaker Houghton's Dividend Performance and Sustainability

Quaker Houghton (KWR, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.46 per share, payable on October 31, 2023, with the ex-dividend date set for October 16, 2023. As investors anticipate this upcoming payment, it's an opportune time to examine Quaker Houghton's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's delve into Quaker Houghton's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Quaker Houghton Do?

Quaker Houghton manufactures and sells a wide range of industrial process fluids. Its product portfolio includes metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids and surface treatment chemicals. The company's geographic segments include America, EMEA, Asia/Pacific and Global Specialty Businesses, with the majority of the revenue generated from America.

1713858045253054464.png

A Glimpse at Quaker Houghton's Dividend History

Quaker Houghton has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1985, with dividends currently distributed on a quarterly basis. The company has increased its dividend each year since 1997, earning it the title of a dividend aristocrat, an accolade given to companies that have consistently increased their dividend each year for at least the past 26 years.

1713858069416439808.png

Breaking Down Quaker Houghton's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Quaker Houghton has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.20% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.26%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, Quaker Houghton's annual dividend growth rate was 3.60%, and over the past decade, its annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 5.80%.

1713858088982867968.png

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To evaluate the sustainability of the dividend, it's crucial to consider the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of June 30, 2023, Quaker Houghton's dividend payout ratio is 3.66, which may suggest a potential risk to the sustainability of the company's dividend.

Quaker Houghton's profitability rank, as judged by GuruFocus, is 8 out of 10, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 9 out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Robust growth metrics are essential for ensuring the sustainability of dividends. Quaker Houghton's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests a promising growth trajectory relative to its competitors. The company's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Quaker Houghton's revenue has increased by approximately 13.30% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 62% of global competitors.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Quaker Houghton's consistent dividend payments, impressive dividend growth rate, and solid profitability metrics make it a compelling option for investors seeking income. However, its relatively low payout ratio may raise questions about the sustainability of its dividend. The company's strong growth metrics suggest a promising future, but investors should closely monitor these factors and consider them in the context of their individual investment goals and risk tolerance.

GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.