A Comprehensive Look at GGN's Dividend Performance and Sustainability

GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.03 per share, payable on 2023-11-22, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-11-14. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's delve into GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Do?

GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to provide a high current income and capital appreciation as its secondary objective. To achieve its objective, the fund may invest 80% of its assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries. It also intends to earn income through an option strategy of writing (selling) covered call options on equity securities in its portfolio.

A Glimpse at GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust's Dividend History

GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2005. Dividends are currently distributed on a monthly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 9.63% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 9.63%. This suggests an expectation of same dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust's annual dividend growth rate was -15.70%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 14.20% per year. And over the past decade, GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at -13.80%.

Based on GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust stock as of today is approximately 18.70%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust's dividend payout ratio is 0.51.

GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust's profitability 3 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30, suggesting the dividend may not be sustainable. The company has reported net profit in 6 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust's growth rank of 3 out of 10 suggests that the company has poor growth prospects and thus, the dividend may not be sustainable.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust's revenue has increased by approximately -21.40% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 79.51% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust's earnings increased by approximately -22.80% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 77.83% of global competitors.

Conclusion

While GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust has a consistent dividend payment record, the sustainability of its dividends is questionable. The company's low profitability and growth ranks, combined with a below-average 3-year revenue and EPS growth rate, suggest potential challenges in maintaining its dividend payout. Investors should carefully consider these factors before making investment decisions.

