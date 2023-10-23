Angel Oak Financial Strats Income Term's Dividend Analysis

An In-depth Look at the Dividend Performance of Angel Oak Financial Strats Income Term (FINS, Financial)

Angel Oak Financial Strats Income Term (FINS) recently announced a dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on 2023-10-31, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-10-16. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Angel Oak Financial Strats Income Term's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Angel Oak Financial Strats Income Term Do?

Angel Oak Financial Strats Income Term is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The fund's objective is to seek current income with a secondary objective of total return. In pursuing its investment objective, the fund invests mainly in debt issued by financial institutions, including subordinated debt, unrated debt, senior debt, and high-yield securities.

A Glimpse at Angel Oak Financial Strats Income Term's Dividend History

Angel Oak Financial Strats Income Term has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2019. Dividends are currently distributed on a monthly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Angel Oak Financial Strats Income Term's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Angel Oak Financial Strats Income Term currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 9.61% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 10.89%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Angel Oak Financial Strats Income Term's annual dividend growth rate was 9.60%. Based on Angel Oak Financial Strats Income Term's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Angel Oak Financial Strats Income Term stock as of today is approximately 9.61%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-07-31, Angel Oak Financial Strats Income Term's dividend payout ratio is 0.00.

Angel Oak Financial Strats Income Term's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Angel Oak Financial Strats Income Term's profitability 2 out of 10 as of 2023-07-31, suggesting the dividend may not be sustainable. The company has reported net profit in 2 years out of past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Angel Oak Financial Strats Income Term's growth rank of 2 out of 10 suggests that the company has poor growth prospects and thus, the dividend may not be sustainable.

Next Steps

In conclusion, while Angel Oak Financial Strats Income Term has shown a consistent dividend payment record and a promising yield, the company's low profitability and growth ranks cast doubt on the sustainability of its dividends. Investors should carefully consider these factors before making investment decisions. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

