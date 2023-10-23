MFS Government Markets Income Trust's Dividend Analysis

Exploring the Dividend History, Yield, and Sustainability of MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.02 per share, payable on 2023-10-31, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-10-17. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's delve into MFS Government Markets Income Trust's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does MFS Government Markets Income Trust Do?

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a United States-based diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income. The fund invests a majority of the net assets, including borrowings for investment purposes, in U.S. and foreign government securities. The trust invests most of the assets in investment-grade debt instruments. Its portfolio of investments comprises of different sectors investment such as the automotive, chemicals, computer software, consumer products, insurance, and other sectors.

A Glimpse at MFS Government Markets Income Trust's Dividend History

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1988. Dividends are currently distributed on a monthly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down MFS Government Markets Income Trust's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, MFS Government Markets Income Trust currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 8.31% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 8.25%. This suggests an expectation of decrease dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, MFS Government Markets Income Trust's annual dividend growth rate was -6.60%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to -4.80% per year.

Based on MFS Government Markets Income Trust's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock as of today is approximately 6.50%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-05-31, MFS Government Markets Income Trust's dividend payout ratio is 0.00.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks MFS Government Markets Income Trust's profitability 2 out of 10 as of 2023-05-31, suggesting the dividend may not be sustainable. The company has reported net profit in 3 years out of past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. MFS Government Markets Income Trust's growth rank of 2 out of 10 suggests that the company has poor growth prospects and thus, the dividend may not be sustainable.

Next Steps

Based on MFS Government Markets Income Trust's dividend payments, dividend growth rate, payout ratio, profitability and growth metrics, investors may need to consider the sustainability of its dividends. While the company has a history of consistent dividend payments, the declining growth rate and low profitability rank may raise concerns about future payments. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

