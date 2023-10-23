Arista Networks Inc (ANET, Financial) has seen a daily gain of 2.3% and a 3-month gain of 12.6%, with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 5.41. But is the stock fairly valued? Through a comprehensive valuation analysis, this article aims to answer this question. Read on to gain insights into Arista Networks' financial health and market position.

Company Overview

Arista Networks is a leading provider of networking equipment, primarily selling Ethernet switches and software to data centers. Founded in 2004, the company has steadily gained market share, focusing on high-speed applications. Its marquee product is its extensible operating system (EOS), which runs a single image across all of its devices. Arista Networks counts Microsoft and Meta Platforms among its largest customers and derives approximately three-quarters of its sales from North America.

Currently, Arista Networks (ANET, Financial) trades at $194.22 per share, with a market cap of $60.10 billion. Comparing this to the company's GF Value of $191.13, it appears to be fairly valued. This comparison sets the stage for a deeper exploration of the company's intrinsic value.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor derived from past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the stock's ideal fair trading value.

If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. Considering these factors, Arista Networks appears to be fairly valued at its current price of $194.22 per share.

As Arista Networks is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy shares. Examining the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Arista Networks has a cash-to-debt ratio of 72.36, ranking better than 89.52% of 2366 companies in the Hardware industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Arista Networks's financial strength as 8 out of 10, suggesting a strong balance sheet.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those demonstrating consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Arista Networks has been profitable for 10 out of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $5.30 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $5.41. Its operating margin is 36.12%, ranking better than 98.94% of 2447 companies in the Hardware industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Arista Networks at 10 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term stock performance of a company. A faster-growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Arista Networks is 22.9%, ranking better than 88.14% of 2327 companies in the Hardware industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 24.7%, ranking better than 71.51% of 1955 companies in the Hardware industry.

ROIC vs WACC

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Arista Networks's ROIC was 52.3 while its WACC came in at 13.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Arista Networks appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is strong, and its profitability is robust. Its growth ranks better than 71.51% of 1955 companies in the Hardware industry. To learn more about Arista Networks stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

