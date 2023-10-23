Unveiling Vista Outdoor (VSTO)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

A Deep Dive into Vista Outdoor's Intrinsic Value and Market Performance

Author's Avatar
31 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO, Financial) recently experienced a daily loss of 18.08%, translating into a 3-month loss of 6.66%. Coupled with a Loss Per Share of $1.44, these figures raise a critical question: Is the stock modestly undervalued? This article offers a comprehensive valuation analysis, providing valuable insights for potential investors.

A Snapshot of Vista Outdoor Inc

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, develops, and manufactures outdoor sports and recreation products, primarily in the United States. The company operates two segments: Shooting sports and Outdoor products. With a market cap of $1.60 billion, Vista Outdoor's stock price stands at $26.87, compared to its GF Value of $35.93. This discrepancy suggests that the stock may be modestly undervalued.

1713927903869202432.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. If a stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is considered overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Given Vista Outdoor's current price of $26.87 per share and a market cap of $1.60 billion, the stock appears to be modestly undervalued. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1713927886261514240.png

Financial Strength of Vista Outdoor

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy shares. Vista Outdoor has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.06, ranking worse than 86.1% of 813 companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. This suggests a fair balance sheet.

1713927921783074816.png

Profitability and Growth of Vista Outdoor

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Vista Outdoor has been profitable 5 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $3 billion and a Loss Per Share of $1.44. Its operating margin of 13.53% is better than 67.81% of 814 companies in the Travel & Leisure industry.

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Vista Outdoor is 21.5%, ranking better than 89.74% of 760 companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. However, the 3-year average EBITDA growth is 0%, ranking worse than 0% of 604 companies in the Travel & Leisure industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can also evaluate a company's profitability. Vista Outdoor's ROIC is 29.19 while its WACC came in at 8.28.

1713927938673537024.png

Conclusion

In summary, the stock of Vista Outdoor appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is fair. However, its growth ranks worse than 0% of 604 companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. To learn more about Vista Outdoor stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.