Tracing Ownership Trends of The AES Corp(AES)

The AES Corp (AES, Financial) is a leading global power company. As of the end of 2022, its generation portfolio boasts over 32 gigawatts of power, including renewable energy (46%), gas (32%), coal (20%), and oil (2%). The AES Corp operates six electric utilities, distributing power to 2.6 million customers.

As of the most recent data, The AES Corp has an outstanding share count of 669.63 million. Institutional ownership stands at 576.73 million shares, making up 86.13% of the total shares. Meanwhile, insiders hold 6.18 million shares, accounting for 0.92% of the total share count.

Recent Performance and Market Cap Volatility

The AES Corp (AES, Financial) experienced a decline of about 7.77% in its stock value over the past week. As of Oct 16 2023, the stock rose by 3.69%, contrasting with its three-month return of -36.25%. The company's market cap dropped to $13.88 billion in the most recent quarter from $16.12 billion in the preceding one, sparking keen interest in its ownership trends.

Institutional Ownership and Key Players

The AES Corp's institutional ownership history reveals the levels of trust and confidence that major players have in the company's future. As of 2023-09-30, The AES Corp's institutional ownership level is 86.13%, down from 86.47% as of 2023-06-30 but up from 71.32% from a year ago.

Among the most significant stakeholders, the top fund managers owning chunks of The AES Corp's stock are Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio), Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio), and Leon Cooperman (Trades, Portfolio), with 0.08%, 0%, and 0% of shares outstanding respectively.

Financial Performance and Future Projections

Over the past three years, The AES Corp's Ebitda growth averaged -13.6% per year, which is worse than 89.54% of 459 companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry. However, the estimated earnings growth for The AES Corp is 7.32% per year, higher than the earnings growth of 0% during the past three years.

Insider Ownership and Activities

The AES Corp's insider ownership is approximately 0.92% as of 2023-08-31, compared to 0.86% from a year ago, reflecting increased faith from those intimately familiar with the company's operations. Recent insider trades provide a nuanced view of this sentiment.

Next Steps

In the ever-evolving realm of stocks, understanding the nuances of ownership and earnings is critical. The AES Corp's recent dip is a case study in how major players react to market shifts, and their movements offer crucial insights for potential investors. As always, a holistic view, combining both past performance and future projections, remains key to sound investment decisions.

Screen for stocks with high Insider Cluster Buys using the following page: https://www.gurufocus.com/insider/cluster.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.