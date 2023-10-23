Market Today: S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq Composite Advance Amid Earnings Season

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago

The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Nasdaq Composite all saw gains on 10-16-2023, with the S&P 500 advancing by 1.05%, the Dow Jones by 0.92%, and the Nasdaq Composite by 1.18%. The 10-year Treasury yield also rose by 1.07% to 4.702. This comes as investors turn their attention to the third quarter earnings season, which is set to begin this week.

Neil Hennessy, chief market strategist at Hennessy Funds, stated in a CNBC interview that the market is in good shape, with all three indexes up from last year. He credited the success to eight companies: Nvidia (NVDA, Financial), Meta Platforms (META, Financial), Amazon (AMZN, Financial), Microsoft (MSFT, Financial), Apple Inc. (AAPL, Financial), Alphabet (GOOGL, Financial), Tesla (TSLA, Financial), and Netflix (NFLX, Financial).

Lockheed Martin (LMT, Financial) announced that its prototype of a new weapon system for protecting the United States from intercontinental ballistic missile attacks passed a key test. This moves the defense contractor one step closer to winning a billion-dollar contract in competition with Northrop Grumman (NOC, Financial).

Shell (SHEL, Financial) is set to post its highest closing price in over five years, with a rise of 1.1% on the NYSE. This comes as new CEO Wael Sawan focuses more on the core oil and gas business, attracting investors.

Charles Schwab (SCHW, Financial) reported Q3 earnings that beat the average analyst estimate, with revenue meeting expectations. This is as clients continue to move funds out of bank accounts and into money market funds for better returns.

Intel (INTC, Financial) and AMD (AMD, Financial) are likely to benefit as investment firm Citi reported that notebook sales for September were "well above expectations."

Biotechnology company 22nd Century Group (XXII, Financial) announced its intention to offer and sell shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase shares in a “best efforts” public offering.

Google's (GOOG, Financial) (GOOGL, Financial) search deals with device makers and wireless carriers account for roughly half of all U.S.-based search queries, according to a witness for the government at the antitrust trial.

Allstate (ALL, Financial) saw a rise of 3.6% amid a report that activist Trian Fund Management has built a stake in the insurer.

Enphase Energy (ENPH, Financial) saw a rise of 2.9% in trading, even after BMO Capital downgraded the stock to Market Perform from Outperform.

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO, Financial) announced that it has struck a deal to sell its sporting products business to Czechoslovak Group a.s. for an enterprise value of $1.91B in an all-cash transaction.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ, Financial) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th, before market open.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS, Financial) reported Q3 FFO of $0.71, missing by $0.01. Revenue of $388.81M (+2.1% Y/Y) beat by $14.67M.

Domino's Pizza (DPZ, Financial) announced the appointment of Sam Jackson as its executive vice president of human resources.

XPeng (XPEV, Financial) fell in late trading on a strong day for the electric vehicle sector. Investors may be concerned that XPeng's recent expansion to the Middle East will be sidetracked by the war in Israel and rising tension in the region.

Tempest Therapeutics (TPST, Financial) shares rallied nearly 80% in midday trading. This comes after the company released updated data from a Phase 1/2 study for TPST-1120.

Bank of America's (BAC, Financial) credit card delinquency and net charge-off rates stayed roughly stable in September, both still lower than prepandemic levels. Meanwhile, borrowing on credit cards receded in the past month.

Coca-Cola Company (KO, Financial) announced a new partnership with Pernod Ricard SA (PDRDF) to debut Absolut Vodka & Sprite as a ready-to-drink pre-mixed cocktail in 2024.

At the movies this weekend, Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour (AMC, Financial) set concert-movie records, dominating the weekend box office and ending with $92.8M domestically.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.