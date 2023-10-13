On October 13, 2023, Christopher Wright, Chairman of the Board & CEO of Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT, Financial), sold 16,400 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend for the insider, who over the past year has sold a total of 448,196 shares and purchased none.

Christopher Wright is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in the energy sector. As the Chairman and CEO of Liberty Energy Inc, he has been instrumental in guiding the company's strategic direction and overseeing its operations. His recent sell-off of shares has sparked interest among investors and market watchers, prompting a closer look at the company's performance and insider trading trends.

Liberty Energy Inc is a leading player in the energy sector, providing a range of services to support the exploration, extraction, and production of oil and gas. The company's innovative solutions and commitment to sustainability have positioned it as a trusted partner for energy companies worldwide.

The insider transaction history for Liberty Energy Inc reveals a trend of more sells than buys over the past year. There have been 29 insider sells and no insider buys during this period. This trend is illustrated in the following image:

The insider's recent sell-off coincided with the stock trading at $19.04 per share, giving the company a market cap of $3.24 billion. This price represents a price-earnings ratio of 5.64, which is lower than both the industry median of 9.12 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Liberty Energy Inc is modestly undervalued. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.81, with a GF Value of $23.65. This suggests that the stock is trading below its intrinsic value, as shown in the following image:

The insider's decision to sell a significant number of shares could be influenced by a variety of factors. It's important for investors to consider the broader context, including the company's performance, market conditions, and the insider's personal circumstances. While the insider's sell-off may raise questions, the company's undervalued status according to the GF Value suggests potential for growth.

As always, investors are advised to conduct their own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions. Insider trading trends can provide valuable insights, but they are just one piece of the puzzle.

