On October 13, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, added 6977 shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund (CTR, Financial) to its portfolio. This transaction, which saw the firm's total holdings in CTR rise to 1,047,504 shares, had a 0.01% impact on the portfolio and increased the firm's stake in CTR by 0.67%. The shares were acquired at a trade price of $32.31, making CTR account for 0.88% of the firm's portfolio and 15.20% of the firm's holdings in the traded stock.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is an investment firm with a portfolio of 624 stocks. The firm's equity stands at $3.84 billion, with its top holdings being Templeton Global Income Fund(GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust(BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II(BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr(BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust(ECAT, Financial). The firm's top sectors are Financial Services and Technology.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Overview

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund (CTR, Financial) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company based in the United States. The company's objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of cash distributions and capital appreciation. CTR operates in a single segment and has a market capitalization of $223.133 million. The stock's current price is $32.4, and it has a PE percentage of 0.00, indicating that the company is at a loss. The GF Value of the stock is 0.00, meaning that the stock's current price cannot be evaluated against the GF Value.

Analysis of the Trade

The acquisition of CTR shares by Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) has resulted in a 0.28% gain in the stock's price since the transaction. However, the stock has seen a -68% change since its IPO and a 17.78% year-to-date price change. The stock's GF Score is 40/100, indicating poor future performance potential. The stock's balance sheet rank is 5/10, profitability rank is 2/10, growth rank is 0/10, GF Value rank is 0/10, and momentum rank is 8/10. The stock's F Score is 4, and its Z Score is 0.00, indicating potential financial distress. The stock's cash to debt ratio is 0.00, and its ROE and ROA are -6.69 and -4.77, respectively.

Evaluation of the Stock's Performance

CTR's gross margin growth, operating margin growth, three-year revenue growth, EBITDA growth, and earning growth over the past three years are all 0.00, indicating no growth. The stock's RSI 5 day is 14.05, RSI 9 day is 24.92, and RSI 14 day is 31.63. The stock's momentum index 6 - 1 month is 3.11, and its momentum index 12 - 1 month is 13.16.

In conclusion, the acquisition of CTR shares by Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) has had a minimal impact on the stock's price and the firm's portfolio. However, the stock's poor performance indicators suggest that it may not yield significant returns in the future. Investors should exercise caution when considering this stock.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.