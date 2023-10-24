Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. Boosts Stake in Funko Inc

On October 13, 2023, Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. added 12,570 shares to its holdings in Funko Inc (FNKO, Financial), a pop culture consumer products company. This transaction, which increased the firm's total shares to 7,129,838, had a 0.06% impact on its portfolio and was executed at a trade price of $7.24 per share. The firm now holds a 13.76% stake in Funko Inc, making it a significant position in its portfolio.

Funko Inc, based in the USA, is known for creating unique, fun, and whimsical products that allow customers to express their affinity for their favorite movie, TV show, video game, musician, or sports team. The company holds licenses and rights to create tens of thousands of characters from popular franchises like Game of Thrones, Walking Dead, Disney, Marvel, Harry Potter, Fallout, and more. Its products are sold through a diverse network of retail customers across multiple channels, including specialty retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites.

Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd., a firm based in London, UK, is known for its strategic investment philosophy. The firm's portfolio consists of four stocks, with Funko Inc (FNKO, Financial) being one of its top holdings. Other significant holdings include Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX, Financial), Open Lending Corp (LPRO, Financial), and Hagerty Inc (HGTY, Financial). The firm's equity stands at $142 million, with a strong focus on the Consumer Cyclical and Financial Services sectors.

The recent transaction has increased the firm's position in Funko Inc by 0.18%. The firm's holdings in the traded stock now account for 36.31% of its portfolio. The transaction was executed at a trade price of $7.24 per share, and the current stock price stands at $7.8, indicating a gain of 7.73% since the transaction.

Performance and Financial Health of Funko Inc

Funko Inc, which went public on November 2, 2017, has a market cap of $404.049 million. The stock's GF Score is 66/100, indicating a good outperformance potential. The company's financial strength is rated 4/10, while its profitability rank is 6/10. The growth rank stands at 7/10, suggesting a decent growth potential.

The company's Piotroski F-Score is 3, indicating a weak financial situation. The Altman Z score is 1.45, suggesting potential financial distress. The cash to debt ratio is 0.09, which is relatively low, indicating a high level of debt. The company's ROE and ROA are -46.32 and -15.11, respectively, indicating poor profitability and asset efficiency.

Funko Inc's RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day are 43.55, 48.79, and 50.43, respectively. The stock's momentum index 6 - 1 month and momentum index 12 - 1 month are -20.00 and -64.42, respectively. These figures suggest a negative momentum for the stock in the short term.

The largest guru holding shares in Funko Inc is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC. However, the exact share percentage held by this firm is not available at the moment. Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd.'s 13.76% stake in Funko Inc is significant and indicates the firm's confidence in the stock.

