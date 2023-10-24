Saba Capital Management, L.P. Increases Stake in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund

Author's Avatar
29 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, recently expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of additional shares in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NMAI, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of both the firm and the traded company, and the potential implications of this move.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on October 13, 2023, with Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) adding 40,820 shares to its holdings. This move resulted in a 0.97% change in the firm's holdings and had a 0.01% impact on its portfolio. The shares were traded at a price of $10.97 each, bringing the total shares of NMAI held by the firm to 4,230,703. This represents 1.21% of the firm's portfolio and 12.66% of its holdings in the traded stock.

Profile of Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)

Located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) is a renowned investment firm with a diverse portfolio of 624 stocks. The firm's top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund(GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust(BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II(BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr(BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust(ECAT, Financial).1714160026391736320.png With an equity of $3.84 billion, the firm primarily invests in the Financial Services and Technology sectors.

Overview of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NMAI, Financial), a USA-based company, is a closed-end management investment company. The company's investment objectives focus on the pursuit of total return, comprised of income or distributions and capital appreciation. With a market capitalization of $367.348 million and a current stock price of $10.99, the company has a PE Percentage of 17.17. However, due to insufficient data, the GF Valuation of the stock cannot be evaluated.1714160008108765184.png

Performance of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund

Since the transaction, the stock has gained 0.18%. However, since its Initial Public Offering (IPO), the stock has declined by 30.13%. The year-to-date price change ratio of the stock stands at -5.26%. The GF Score of the stock is 16/100, indicating a poor future performance potential. The Financial Strength, Profitability Rank, Growth Rank, GF Value Rank, and Momentum Rank of the stock are all low, indicating a need for improvement in these areas.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of additional shares in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund represents a strategic move to diversify its portfolio. Despite the low performance indicators of NMAI, the firm's decision to increase its stake could be based on a long-term investment strategy. However, given the current performance and rankings of NMAI, investors should exercise caution and conduct thorough research before making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.