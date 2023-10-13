EVP & COO Rene Jacobsen Sells 6,341 Shares of ABM Industries Inc

On October 13, 2023, Rene Jacobsen, the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of ABM Industries Inc (ABM, Financial), sold 6,341 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have taken place over the past year.

ABM Industries Inc is a leading provider of integrated facility solutions. The company offers end-to-end services, including janitorial, electrical & lighting, energy solutions, facilities engineering, HVAC & mechanical, landscape & turf, mission critical solutions, and parking, provided through stand-alone or integrated solutions. ABM provides custom facility solutions in urban, suburban, and rural areas to properties of all sizes - from schools and commercial buildings to hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants, and airports.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 6,341 shares and purchased 0 shares. This trend is reflected in the company's overall insider transaction history, which shows 0 insider buys and 6 insider sells over the same timeframe.

The relationship between insider transactions and stock price can provide valuable insights into the company's performance and the insider's confidence in the business. In this case, the insider's decision to sell shares could be interpreted in various ways. It could indicate a lack of confidence in the company's future performance, or it could simply be a personal financial decision. Without additional context, it's difficult to draw definitive conclusions.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of ABM Industries Inc were trading for $44 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $2.87 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 12.29, which is lower than the industry median of 16.75 and lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a price of $44 and a GuruFocus Value of $53.01, ABM Industries Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.83. This suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sale of shares may raise some questions, the company's modestly undervalued status and lower-than-average price-earnings ratio suggest potential for future growth. As always, investors should conduct their own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
