Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.0 Billion, EPS up 213%

Revenue Increases by 2%, Net Interest Revenue Rises by 10%

Author's Avatar
21 minutes ago
Summary
  • Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) reported Q3 2023 earnings of $1.0 billion, or $1.22 per common share.
  • The company's revenue increased by 2% and net interest revenue rose by 10%.
  • Assets under custody and/or administration (AUC/A) increased by 8% to $45.7 trillion.
  • The company returned $783 million to common shareholders, including $450 million of common share repurchases.
Article's Main Image

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK, Financial) released its Q3 2023 earnings report on October 17, 2023, revealing a net income applicable to common shareholders of $956 million, a 200% increase from Q3 2022. The company's adjusted net income applicable to common shareholders was $992 million, a 1% increase from the same period last year. The diluted earnings per common share stood at $1.22, a 213% increase from Q3 2022.

Financial Performance

The company reported total revenue of $4.4 billion, a 2% increase, with net interest revenue increasing by 10%. However, fee revenue remained flat. Total noninterest expense of $3.1 billion decreased by 16%, or increased by 3% excluding notable items. The company's assets under custody and/or administration (AUC/A) increased by 8% to $45.7 trillion, and assets under management (AUM) increased by 3% to $1.8 trillion.

CEO Commentary

Robin Vince, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “BNY Mellon delivered solid financial performance and continued progress on the steady transformation of our company. We generated a return on tangible common equity of 20% on $4.4 billion of revenue, up 2% year-over-year, and a pre-tax margin of 29% in the third quarter.”

Capital and Liquidity

The company returned $783 million to common shareholders, including $450 million of common share repurchases. The return on common equity (ROE) was 11%, and the return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) was 20%. The Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio was 11.4%, and the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 6.1%.

Business Segment Highlights

In the Securities Services segment, total revenue increased by 1%, while income before taxes decreased by 7%. In the Market and Wealth Services segment, total revenue increased by 6%, but income before taxes remained flat. In the Investment and Wealth Management segment, total revenue decreased by 4%, but income before taxes increased to $164 million from $(497) million.

Looking Ahead

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK, Financial) continues to focus on driving higher underlying growth and enhanced operational efficiency. The company is also committed to delivering attractive profitability and capital returns to its shareholders while further strengthening its regulatory capital and liquidity ratios.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.