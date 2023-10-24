Johnson & Johnson (JNJ, Financial) released its Q3 2023 earnings report on October 17, 2023, showing strong results and significant pipeline advances. The company reported a sales growth of 6.8% to $21.4 Billion, with operational growth of 6.4% and adjusted operational growth of 4.9%. The earnings per share (EPS) increased by 4.3% to $1.69, and the adjusted EPS increased by 19.3% to $2.66.

Financial Performance

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ, Financial) reported a one-time, non-cash gain of approximately $21 billion in the quarter as part of discontinued operations related to the final separation of its Consumer Health business. The company's Innovative Medicine segment saw worldwide adjusted operational sales grow by 4.4%. Excluding the COVID-19 Vaccine, operational sales grew by 8.2%. The MedTech segment reported worldwide adjusted operational sales growth of 6.0%, driven primarily by electrophysiology products in Interventional Solutions, wound closure products in General Surgery, contact lenses in Vision, and biosurgery in Advanced Surgery.

Future Outlook

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ, Financial) is increasing its 2023 full-year guidance midpoints for sales and adjusted EPS. The company's strength in healthcare innovation is expected to continue driving growth and delivering medical breakthroughs. The company does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis due to the inability to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses, and purchase accounting fair value adjustments.

Notable Announcements

During the quarter, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ, Financial) made several significant announcements, including FDA approvals for multiple atrial fibrillation ablation products and the first-in-class bispecific therapy for the treatment of patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma. The company also launched the OPTRELL Mapping Catheter with TRUEref Technology for mapping of complex cardiac arrhythmias.

Conclusion

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ, Financial)'s Q3 2023 results reflect the company's strong performance and significant pipeline advances. With a focus on Innovative Medicine and MedTech solutions, the company is poised to deliver the medical breakthroughs of tomorrow.