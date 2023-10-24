Allstate Corp's Meteoric Rise: Unpacking the 25% Surge in Just 3 Months

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago

Allstate Corp (ALL, Financial), one of the largest U.S. property and casualty insurers, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. With a current market cap of $33.67 billion and a price of $128.71, the company's stock has gained 9.42% over the past week and a whopping 24.50% over the past three months. According to the GF Value, which stands at $157.48, the stock is modestly undervalued. This is consistent with the past GF Value of $153.82 from three months ago, indicating that the stock has been consistently undervalued.

Introduction to Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp operates in the insurance industry, offering a range of products primarily through its network of about 10,000 company agencies across North America. The company's primary revenue source is personal auto insurance, but it also offers homeowners insurance and other insurance products. With its extensive distribution network and diverse product offerings, Allstate has established a strong presence in the insurance industry.1714283009412231168.png

Profitability Analysis of Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp has a Profitability Rank of 6/10, indicating a relatively high level of profitability. The company's ROE stands at -14.86%, which is better than 6.33% of 490 companies in the same industry. Its ROA and ROIC are -2.67% and -2.45% respectively, outperforming 8.3% and 8.47% of companies in the industry. Furthermore, Allstate has demonstrated a consistent track record of profitability, with 9 years of profitability over the past 10 years.1714283030115315712.png

Growth Prospects of Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp has a Growth Rank of 5/10, indicating a moderate level of growth. The company's 3-year and 5-year revenue growth rates per share are 14.20% and 12.50% respectively, outperforming 81.92% and 82.3% of companies in the industry. Looking ahead, the company's future 3-year to 5-year total revenue growth rate estimate is 6.62%, while its EPS without NRI growth rate estimate is -20.60%.1714283048217931776.png

Top Holders of Allstate Corp Stock

The top three holders of Allstate Corp's stock are Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with a 1.61% share, Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with a 1.3% share, and Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio) with a 0.99% share. These firms' significant holdings in Allstate Corp reflect their confidence in the company's performance and future prospects.

Competitors of Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp faces competition from several companies in the insurance industry. The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV, Financial) with a market cap of $38.55 billion, Markel Group Inc (MKL, Financial) with a market cap of $20.06 billion, and Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF, Financial) with a market cap of $16.25 billion are among the company's main competitors.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Allstate Corp has demonstrated strong performance with a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. The company's profitability and growth prospects, coupled with its undervalued status according to the GF Value, make it an attractive option for investors. Despite facing competition in the insurance industry, Allstate Corp's diverse product offerings and extensive distribution network position it well for future success.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.