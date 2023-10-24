Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI, Financial) recorded a daily gain of 3.73%, despite a 3-month loss of -10.31%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 3.07, the question arises: is this stock significantly undervalued? In this comprehensive analysis, we will explore the intrinsic value of Bath & Body Works, providing valuable insights into its financial health and future prospects. Keep reading to discover if this stock represents a hidden bargain for value investors.

Company Introduction

Bath & Body Works Inc, operating under the Bath & Body Works, C.O. Bigelow, and White Barn brands, is a specialty home fragrance and body care retailer. The company primarily operates in North America, with less than 5% of sales from international markets in fiscal 2022. The company's future growth is expected to stem from store reformatting, digital and international channels, and new category expansion.

GF Value Analysis

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that estimates the intrinsic value of a stock based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. When the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued, indicating poor future returns. Conversely, if the stock price is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock may be undervalued, suggesting higher future returns.

Currently, Bath & Body Works (BBWI, Financial) is estimated to be significantly undervalued, implying that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength can result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's critical to review a company's financial health before buying shares. Bath & Body Works has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.13, which ranks worse than 76.97% of 1103 companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. This suggests a poor balance sheet and financial strength.

Profitability and Growth

Companies with consistent profitability over the long term offer less risk for investors. Bath & Body Works has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years, with an operating margin of 16.42%, better than 90.39% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry.

In terms of growth, Bath & Body Works has an average annual revenue growth of 18.6%, which ranks better than 80.63% of 1048 companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth is 7.1%, which ranks worse than 51.4% of 895 companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) provides insights into its profitability. For the past 12 months, Bath & Body Works's ROIC is 26.04, and its cost of capital is 9.16, indicating a healthy profitability ratio.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bath & Body Works (BBWI, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued. Despite its poor financial condition, the company demonstrates strong profitability. Its growth ranks worse than 51.4% of 895 companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. For more detailed financial data about Bath & Body Works, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

