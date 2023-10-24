Assessing the Ownership Landscape of Outfront Media Inc(OUT)

A detailed examination of institutional and insider ownership trends

45 minutes ago

Outfront Media Inc (OUT, Financial), a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership of advertising space, has recently seen intriguing fluctuations in its ownership and performance. With a total of 165.04 million shares outstanding, institutional ownership currently stands at 67.92%, while insider ownership accounts for 1.41%.

Outfront Media Inc's Recent Performance

Over the past week, Outfront Media Inc (OUT, Financial) has experienced a 7.32% decline in its stock value. However, as of October 17, 2023, the stock has risen by 3.58%, contrasting with a three-month return of -38.9%. This volatility, coupled with a drop in its market cap from $2.68 billion to $2.59 billion over the most recent quarter, has sparked keen interest in the company's ownership trends.

Institutional Ownership and Key Players

The company's institutional ownership history reveals significant trust and confidence from major players. As of September 30, 2023, institutional ownership stands at 67.92%, down from 68.44% in June 2023 and 96.76% a year ago. Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), and Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio) are among the top fund managers owning Outfront Media Inc's stock, holding 0.31%, 0.18%, and 0.02% of shares outstanding respectively.

Delving into Earnings: Past and Future

Over the past three years, Outfront Media Inc's Ebitda growth averaged -3.2% per year, underperforming 63.04% of 533 companies in the REITs industry. Looking forward, the estimated earnings growth is 10% per year, significantly higher than the -4.7% growth seen over the past three years.

Insider Ownership and Activities

Outfront Media Inc's insider ownership, which can offer insights into the convictions of the company's board directors and C-level employees, stands at 1.41% as of August 31, 2023, up from 1.17% a year ago. This rise reflects the increased faith of those intimately familiar with the company's operations.

Conclusion

In the ever-evolving realm of stocks, understanding the nuances of ownership and earnings is critical. Outfront Media Inc's recent dip is a case study in how major players react to market shifts, and their movements offer crucial insights for potential investors. As always, a holistic view, combining both past performance and future projections, remains key to sound investment decisions.

