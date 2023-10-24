Assessing the Ownership Landscape of Virtu Financial Inc(VIRT)

45 minutes ago

Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT, Financial), a technology-enabled market maker and liquidity provider to global financial markets, has been a subject of interest for many investors. As of the latest data, the company has an outstanding share count of 94.05 million, with institutional ownership standing at 47.06 million shares, making up 50.04% of the total shares. Insiders, on the other hand, hold 1.65 million shares, accounting for 1.76% of the total share count. This article aims to delve deeper into the company's recent performance and ownership history.

Recent Performance and Market Cap Fluctuations

Over the past week, Virtu Financial Inc experienced a decline of about 6.6% in its stock value. However, as of October 17, 2023, the stock rose by 0.11%, which contrasts with its three-month return of 6.08%. The company's market cap also demonstrated some volatility, dropping to $1.61 billion in the most recent quarter from $1.82 billion in the preceding one.

Institutional Ownership and Key Players

Virtu Financial Inc's institutional ownership history provides insights into the confidence levels major players have in the company's future. As of September 30, 2023, the institutional ownership level stands at 50.04%, a decrease from 51.42% as of June 30, 2023 and a significant drop from 68.15% a year ago.

Among the most significant stakeholders, the top fund managers owning shares of Virtu Financial Inc are HOTCHKIS & WILEY (Trades, Portfolio), Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio), with 0.62%, 0.36%, and 0.02% of shares outstanding respectively.

Earnings: Past and Future

Over the past three years, Virtu Financial Inc's Ebitda growth averaged 81.6% per year, which is better than 91.06% of 470 companies in the Capital Markets industry. Looking forward, the estimated earnings growth for Virtu Financial Inc is 0% per year, higher than the earnings growth of 0% during the past three years.

Insider Ownership and Activities

Insider ownership offers insights into the convictions of the company's board directors and C-level employees. Virtu Financial Inc's insider ownership is approximately 1.76% as of August 31, 2023, compared to insider ownership of 1.34% from a year ago.

During the past three months, Virtu Financial Inc had 2 insider buy transactions: Joseph Molluso, Co-President & Co-COO bought 15,000 shares on September 13, 2023, and Douglas A Cifu, CEO bought 50,000 shares on September 13, 2023.

Conclusion

In the ever-evolving realm of stocks, understanding the nuances of ownership and earnings is critical. Virtu Financial Inc's recent dip is a case study in how major players react to market shifts, and their movements offer crucial insights for potential investors. As always, a holistic view, combining both past performance and future projections, remains key to sound investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

