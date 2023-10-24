Why G-III Apparel Group Ltd's Stock Skyrocketed 26% in a Quarter

G-III Apparel Group Ltd (GIII, Financial), a leading player in the Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories industry, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. The company's market cap currently stands at $1.16 billion, with its stock price at $25.37. Over the past week, the stock has gained 4.21%, and over the past three months, it has seen a remarkable 26.19% gain. The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates. The GF Value of GIII has risen from $28.55 to $29.73 over the past three months, indicating a positive trend. The stock is currently considered modestly undervalued, a significant improvement from being significantly undervalued three months ago.

Company Overview

G-III Apparel Group Ltd is a textile company that manufactures a wide range of apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company sells its products under various brands, including its own brands, licensed brands, and private-label brands. G-III's portfolio is anchored by five global power brands: DKNY, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and Karl Lagerfeld. The company operates in two segments: Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. The Wholesale operations segment includes sales of products under brands licensed by G-III from third parties, as well as sales of products under its own brands and private-label brands. The retail operations segment primarily consists of Wilsons Leather, G.H. Bass, and DKNY retail stores. The majority of the company's revenues are derived from Wholesale operations.

Profitability Analysis

G-III Apparel Group Ltd has a Profitability Rank of 7/10, indicating a relatively high level of profitability. The company's Operating Margin is 6.29%, which is better than 61.78% of companies in the same industry. The company's ROE is -12.26%, ROA is -6.30%, and ROIC is 8.04%. These figures indicate that the company has been able to generate a decent return on its invested capital. Over the past 10 years, the company has been profitable for 9 years, which is better than 72.43% of companies in the industry.

Growth Prospects

The company's Growth Rank is 4/10, indicating moderate growth. The 3-year and 5-year revenue growth rates per share are 1.60% and 0.60% respectively. The company's future total revenue growth rate estimate is 2.04%. These figures suggest that the company has the potential for steady growth in the coming years.

Major Stockholders

The top three holders of G-III Apparel Group Ltd's stock are HOTCHKIS & WILEY, Francisco Garcia Parames (Trades, Portfolio), and Steven Scruggs (Trades, Portfolio). HOTCHKIS & WILEY holds 408,190 shares, representing 0.9% of the total shares. Francisco Garcia Parames (Trades, Portfolio) holds 349,422 shares, accounting for 0.77% of the total shares. Steven Scruggs (Trades, Portfolio) holds 348,636 shares, representing 0.76% of the total shares.

Competitive Landscape

G-III Apparel Group Ltd faces competition from FIGS Inc, Hanesbrands Inc, and Oxford Industries Inc. FIGS Inc has a market cap of $1.11 billion, Hanesbrands Inc has a market cap of $1.53 billion, and Oxford Industries Inc has a market cap of $1.5 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, G-III Apparel Group Ltd has shown impressive performance in the stock market over the past three months. The company's operations, profitability, and growth prospects make it a compelling choice for investors. Despite facing competition from other companies in the industry, G-III Apparel Group Ltd has managed to maintain a strong position and is poised for further growth.

